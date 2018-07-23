Here we are, at the start of another week with a very large list of app sales. Unfortunately, it's not great, but there are some items worth noting today. Just be looking for those highlighted in bold below.

Due to some vocal demands/suggestions, I am going to attempt to denote certain icon pack developers who have a tendency to spam the Play Store with substandard selections. Those will be in italics in their respective lists, so if you already know that you don't like A1 Design's and Maystarwerk's stuff, you can save yourself some clicks. This means that good icon packs, hopefully, won't get buried like they have been in the past.

Free

Apps

  1. Debt Manager and Tracker Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Social Lite $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  3. Ekveer Dictionary $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Goguryeo Panorama Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. shot on Pro - Auto Add Sign & Shot on mark on pic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Side Protect: Auto Touch Guard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Step By Step Shoe Lacing Guide Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Video player - unlimited and pro version $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Applock - Fingerprint Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Applock Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Call Recorder Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. File Manager Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Q Alerts: QAnon Drop Notifications, Research +++ $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. QR Code Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Can you escape prison - Portal PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Mental Hospital III $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. The Lonely Hacker $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Colorzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Hidden object PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Random Quest : First Person RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Trippy Goat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. RUN VR $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Space escape PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Table Tunnels Multiplication - Times Tables $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. BDCar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Nougat for Zooper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Orzak - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Rounded Corner Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Color Paper - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Merrun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Cheerful Skeleton Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Firing Skull $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Scary Halloween Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Soneo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Tree of Love - Valentine's Day Live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Azix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Febon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Flox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Marix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. MY UI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Extreme - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Mazic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Porent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Retax - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Sonar - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Wonder - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Zondi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. The Health and Safety App $12.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Picasso on the Road Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Root Checker Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Secret Video Recorder Pro $4.23 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Detectify Hidden Device & Camera Detector Ad Free $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Pupil Distance Measure | PD Meter $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. ADR Tool 2017 Dangerous Goods $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Need to do! PRO - To-do list $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. NFC ReTag PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Organic Chemistry Flash Cards $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Unfollow for Instagram Pro $11.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. VLk Text Editor PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Internet Speed Test Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Speed Test $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Study Hebrew Premium $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Braveland Pirate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Deep Space | Space-Platformer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Quaddro 2 - Intelligent Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Kids Puzzles, Funny Animals #2 (full game) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Math Shot $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Code Adventures : Coding Puzzles For Kids $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Prison Run and Gun $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Valentine For Xperia™ $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Structural SiX UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Total Performance UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Denim Jeans Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Next Launcher 3D Bold Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Ruby & Gold Theme for Xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. classic timeless poweramp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Colored Wood Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Digi Clock Widget Berlin $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Digi Clock Widget Iron Sun $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. dragon digital clock pink $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. elegance poweramp skin purple $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. GO Launcher theme Black Cobra $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Iridium HD Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. Next Launcher Theme 3d Lemongras $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. Next Launcher theme 3d Orange Diamond $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  17. Next Launcher Theme Evergreen $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  18. Next Launcher Theme Vanguard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  19. NEXT theme dragon petrol $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  20. poweramp skin android red $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  21. Red Gear HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  22. Smart Launcher theme Berlin $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  23. Ark HD Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  24. Bernstein HD Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  25. Clock Widget Ark $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  26. Clock Widget Bernstein $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  27. Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  28. elegance poweramp skin white $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  29. GO Launcher theme Bernstein $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  30. GO Locker theme Ark $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  31. GO Locker theme Bernstein $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  32. gold poweramp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  33. gold purple power amp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  34. Next Launcher Theme Ark $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  35. Next Launcher Theme Bernstein $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  36. poweramp skin alien purple $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  37. Poweramp Widget Pure Gold $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  38. Smart Launcher theme Bernstein $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  39. Biohazard Substratum Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  40. Asgard HD Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  41. Digi Clock Widget Red Gear $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  42. elegance poweramp skin green $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  43. GO Launcher theme Asgard $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  44. Next Launcher Theme Asgard 3D $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  45. Next Launcher Theme bordeaux $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  46. Next Launcher Theme Red Gear $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  47. Poweramp Widget Blue Leather $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  48. Poweramp Widget Orange Leather $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  49. Smart Launcher theme Asgard $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Vital Tones Cognition Pro $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days