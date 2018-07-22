We're already expecting Google to unveil the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, second-gen Pixel Buds, and a Pixel-branded Wear OS smartwatch in October. Now let's add a second-gen Pixelbook to the list.

Evan Blass, the famous leaker you may know simply as @evleaks, tweeted earlier today that a Pixelbook refresh will be part of Google's fall 2018 hardware lineup, adding that it will ship before the end of the year.

Add to this fall hardware lineup a second-generation Pixelbook, with smaller bezels, scheduled to ship before the end of the year. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 22, 2018

Last year, the Pixelbook was available for preorder immediately after it was announced in early October, and the i5/128GB and i5/256GB models began shipping within a few weeks. The high-end i7/512GB model, however, began shipping out to customers in January, so take that mention about shipments before the end of the year with that in mind.

This announcement isn't a complete surprise, given the recent discounts we've seen on the Pixelbook. Smaller bezels would be a welcome change, as the enormous bezels on the first-gen product are one of the not-so-good parts of a mostly stellar device. That said, reasonable bezels are sometimes helpful when handling a tablet, and the Pixelbook does has a tablet mode.

Let us know what you hope to see in an updated, presumably more handsome Pixelbook in the comments section below.