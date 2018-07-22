An Amazon Prime membership comes with a slew of benefits. Most people are familiar with the free two-day shipping, Prime Video, and Prime Photos, but the company also offers other services like free Twitch Prime, discounts at Whole Foods, and more. For the more avid readers out there, there's the $9.99/month Kindle Unlimited plan, but that's just a waste of money for most people. But Amazon is currently offering 20 books to regular Prime members to borrow for absolutely free via Prime Reading, and there are some popular titles in there.

Of these 20 books, highlights include Neil deGrasse Tyson's Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale, Mark Edwards' Follow You Home, and Douglas Richards' Mind's Eye. The selection is quite diverse, and chances are that you'll find something that catches your eye.

To take advantage of this free selection, just hit the source link below and select 'Read for Free.' Again, you will need a Prime membership for this, and it looks like you have to be the primary account holder as well. Only 10 books can be borrowed at a time, but there's no time constraint on when you have to "return" the books. Think of it simply as a 10-book limit to your library.