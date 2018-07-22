Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week we have yet another giant list of games that contains more than a few high profile releases, such as Life is Strange, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, and Teen Titans GO Figure!, but that's not all. There are also quite a few indie-quality standouts you probably haven't heard of, so make sure to take a look at Amethlion, Hags Castle, and Magibot. Thirty three games is a lot for one week, so strap in folks, because it's going to take more than a minute to make your way through the entire thing.

Games

Life is Strange

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] Square Enix's graphic adventure 'Life is Strange' is finally coming to Android in July

Life is Strange is a very popular narrative-driven adventure game for PC and consoles that was released on Android this week. It is a demanding game that will require a device with high specs, but if you have the equipment to run it, you should definitely check it out. The transition to touchscreen-based mobile play has hardly hampered its controls, and even if you find that you don't enjoy them, you can always plug in an HID controller since they are fully supported.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.99

Teen Titans GO Figure!

Android Police coverage: Cartoon Network releases Teen Titans GO Figure!

Teen Titans GO Figure! is the sequel to the hit mobile game Teeny Titans. Both games are based on the hit animated Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO!. This sequel mostly plays like the original, though it does bring along even more heroes to collect. The gameplay consists of 3v3 brawling, and it is highly dependent on strategic timing of your attacks. Think Pokémon, but with fewer controls to keep things simple and intuitive in order to appeal to as many casual players as possible.

Monetization: $3.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

Android Police coverage: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 races its way onto the Play Store

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 is another high profile sequel released this week, and it's looking like it is shaping up to be the best title out of the bunch. Not only does it build upon all of the fantastic changes from MMM 2, but it also brings along its own tweaks, such as GT and endurance races, Monaco as a new location, dynamic AI team movement, and an energy recovery system with hybrid and power modes. If you are a big simulation game fan, you'll definitely want to check this out.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $11.99

NERF LASER OPS PRO

Android Police coverage: Hasbro 'Nerf Laser Ops Pro' companion app tracks foes, offers AR target practice

Hasbro's Nerf Laser Ops Pro is a tie-in product for the company's line of Nerf Laser Ops branded blasters. The app allows for easy tracking when playing the laser tag game the optional blasters are intended for. But that's not all. There is also an augmented reality game included with the app that you can play on your own with no need of a blaster. It's a simple game of lining up your sights to shoot enemy drones, and it's a great way to pass the time when you can't get a group of friends together to play Nerf's version of laser tag.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Amethlion

Amethlion may at first look a little too simple, but it's actually a deep survival game filled with plenty of secrets worth discovering. You have an entire world to explore that contains over 100 unique quests and 50 different enemy types. All dungeons are randomly generated, which should ensure a level of freshness each time you play. Oh, and for all you MMO fans out there, pets and player housing are included in the overworld

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

57° North for Merge Cube

57° North for Merge Cube offers something a little different, though it is an older release that was only recently relisted under a new pname. At its core, it is a beautifully presented choose your own adventure game. But the twist is that there is a foam cube peripheral from Merge Cube required to experience this augmented reality gameplay. You see, the game will display on the cube as you view the cube through your device's rear camera, and as you progress you will turn the cube in one of multiple directions to advance the story.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hags Castle

Old-school first-person dungeon crawlers are a genre that I feel works very well on mobile. I'm often amazed that so few find their way to the Play Store. That's why I was so excited when I came across Hags Castle. It exudes a level of charm and polish often ignored in the few similar releases we receive. The graphics are top notch, and the gameplay will bring back plenty of fond memories of Eye of the Beholder or the Might and Magic series.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Magibot

Magibot is a unique title that combines platforming action with strategic gameplay. The 2D graphics are gorgeous to watch in motion, and the touchscreen controls work well enough for what they are. The magician you control has nine different spells that can be learned, and each one will be useful for the strategic sections of the game. There are forty levels to explore, not to mention two separate game modes split into puzzle or action gameplay.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game

Isle of Skye is the latest digital adaptation of a popular board game from Asmodee Digital. It supports 1-5 players, which means its great for those of you who prefer to play on your own, as well as those who enjoy multiplayer gameplay. You can even play online if you don't know anyone who owns the title just yet. The mechanics are difficult to explain in such a limited space as this roundup, but mainly you will want to concentrate on laying down tiles to expand your territory on the board so that your clan will reign supreme.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SCREENS UP by Nickelodeon

This SCREENS UP by Nickelodeon app ties directly into Nickelodeon’s most prominent TV moments with a compelling augmented reality experience. For example, the Kid's Choice Sports Awards broadcast had a prompt to activate a camera icon, so as you lifted your device's screen up to your TV, you were able to watch, interact, and play through some of the more excellent moments syncing to your TV.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rowdy Wrestling

Rowdy Wrestling is an ingenious wrestling game that features jumpy wrestlers with swinging arms. The controls are dead simple, and that is really what makes the game so enjoyable. Watching as your wrestler flairs around the screen as you direct them forward and back while simultaneously attacking at precise moments ended up being a lot more fun than I would like to admit.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Squash Hit

I have never, not even once, played a game of Squash. It looks like it's played similarly to racquetball, though if there is a difference between the two, I couldn't tell you what it is. Now, that doesn't mean ArmNomads' Squash Hit isn't a fun game. I just wouldn't be able to tell you if it plays like the actual sport. This particular interpretation plays very much like a game of Pong. The ball is hit from one side of the court to the other, and when it is flying your way you need to makes sure your paddle (racquet?) makes contact.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Agent A: Trial Edition

Agent A is a game that drips with a spy-laced charm and style, complete with amusing animations and a cheesy storyline. The thing is, the paid version has been available since 2016. It strikes me as odd that a free trial edition was only just recently released this past week. Still, it's a great introduction to a wonderful grab-bag of eclectic puzzle-based gameplay, so is worth a look all the same.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time is a beautiful point-and-click adventure game that contains hand-drawn art, a heavy dose of atmosphere, some relaxing tunes, and non-linear gameplay. You can explore the game and its many puzzles without having to worry about a specific path to your progression. If you enjoy puzzle games that contain a ton of charm, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time is most definitely an excellent choice this week. The original release for the premium version took place earlier this month, but this new lite version offers an easy way to check out the gameplay without going out of pocket, which should be helpful to all of you fence sitters out there.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Silent Streets: The Mockingbird's Last Dive

Playdius already has a few text-based adventures under its belt, and it would appear there is no stopping this studio from releasing yet another fantastic adventure game on the Play Store. Silent Streets: The Mockingbird's Last Dive is packed with subtle humor and loads of lore, all from the mind of Richard Cobbett, an accomplished games writer. The beauty is that it works a lot like a choose your own adventure, so even if you have played through more than a few times, each experience should offer an original outcome thanks to the many different choices you can make.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

The Fish Master!

Ah, good 'ol VOODOO, a company willing to publish just about anything for those lucrative ad clicks. Its latest release is called The Fish Master!, and it clearly clones the gameplay from Ridiculous Fishing, but loses most of the charm and originality. The gameplay can be satisfying, just as it is in the original title, though the numerous advertisements can get annoying. Luckily you can remove them with a single in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Trains: Railway Builder & Conductor Game

Trains: Railway Builder & Conductor Game reminds me a lot of Mini Metro, through the art style is very different, and the monetization isn't as good. The gameplay is still pretty enjoyable, so if you are colossal train nerd, or merely enjoy travel-based simulation games, Trains: Railway Builder & Conductor Game is most definitely worth a quick look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

SSR - Super Speed Runner

SSR - Super Speed Runner reminds me a lot of The Impossible Game and Geometry Dash. It is very difficult, just like those titles, and it too stars a square that you must navigate through an assortment of obstacles. The controls offer something a little different. The left slider on the screen will allow you to move forward at different rates, but never backwards. The right jump key is of course for jumping. You will have to micromanage your speed as you jump your way through each level, which is definitely easier said than done.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Fruit Master

Ketchapp's Fruit Master is a new casual game that will have you throwing knives and other sharp objects at fruit in order to create smoothies. The premise is pretty ridiculous, but it's fitting for the simple gameplay. Just tap on the screen when you want to throw your knife, and it will fly towards the rotating fruit at the top of your screen. The more fruit you hit, the better, so make sure you aim is always perfect.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Mowy Lawn

It's summertime, so that means plenty of lawn mowing for all of you property owners out there. I know I'm not a fan of getting all sweaty in the sun just to make sure my yard is perfectly manicured, but I bet some of you actually love the work. Mowy Lawn is the perfect game for such people since you can get some extra lawn mowing in during your downtime. Much like in real life, your job is to mow every last blade of grass you can find. Just watch out for all the obstacles blocking your path.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $5.49

Escape Board

Escape Board is a simple puzzle game with a clean look and intuitive gameplay. Your job is to make it from one side of the grid to the other. This can be difficult since there are many obstacles to work your way around, and at any time you may not even be able to view where you are located. This is all on purpose of course, which is why the game is so gleefully challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Relic Looter

Relic Looter is a colorful action game that will task you with exploring cavernous depths for as much treasure as you can dig up. The controls are dead simple. Tapping on the bottom right corner of the screen will allow you to jump, and tapping on the left bottom former will allow you to move forward. The visuals are top notch, and the sound design is very fitting. The amount of polish on display here is going to be hard to beat.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $32.99

KleptoDogs

HyperBeard found a lot of success with its KleptoCats series, so it's only fair that man's best friend finally gets a chance to shine with the recent release of KleptoDogs. Like most collection games you will want to collect each dog breed you find, and these can range from pug, corgi, beagle, chihuahua, and some sort of weird alien dog. You'll have the ability to play with your puppers, as well as feed them when they are hungry and dress them in silly outfits for your own amusement.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $44.99

LastCraft Survival

LastCraft Survival is a free-to-play post-apocalyptic mobile MMO. Think Minecraft, but with more zombies and an easier way to play with other people. There are 50 different monsters to hunt down for resources, and more than 150 different recipes to craft your much-needed items. There is even a PvP mode included, for those of you who prefer playing against real players.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Clicker Knight: Incremental Idle RPG

Clicker Knight: Incremental Idle RPG is the latest release from Iron Horse Games, a developer that mainly concentrates on idle tapping games. Most of its releases look very similar thanks to their pixel-based graphics, but Clicker Knight actually offers something a little different. Sure, the basic idle gameplay is still there, but the graphics are more polished than the majority of titles released by this dev. Hopefully that is a trend for IHG going forward.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $49.99

MagiCats Builder

MagiCats Builder may look like a traditional platformer, but it actually has a few tricks up its sleeve. You see, not only does this release contain plenty of classic platforming action, but it includes its own level editor where you create the very levels you get to play in. As a matter of fact, they are part of the game's central mechanic as you will have to use your level design skills to solve the game's many puzzles.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.49 - $79.99

Onmyoji Arena

Onmyoji Arena is a new MOBA from NetEase Games. It stars the characters from the Onmyoji RPG released by the same company earlier this year. Like most mobile MOBAs you can expect a 3v3 battle mode, but there is also a battle royale mode, because why not. The amount of polish is very impressive, especially the full voice work and gorgeous graphics. Sadly there is a significant amount of lag, so things aren't always as smooth as you may like. Hopefully this will improve with a few updates.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction is a new battle royale game that features wholly destructive environments. You will parachute into a 4x4 km map that contains thirteen different enchanted lands. You have a destructor strapped to your arm that is useful for tearing down anything you like, which sounds a lot like Fortnite. So if you are looking for a Fortnite clone to play before it is finally released on Android, Creative Destruction should offer an experience that is close enough.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Diosa Force -Salvation-

Diosa Force -Salvation- is an action RPG that contains plenty of hero collecting. A gacha RPG, if you will. Like most collection-based RPGs, you will want to concentrate your efforts on collecting, combining, and evolving your heroes into the most powerful team around. It will take a lot of grinding and cash to get there, but it can be done.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Castle Creeps Battle

PvP tower defense strategy games are pretty popular. Whether you are looking at MOBA games like Vainglory or something with a more customizable and streamlined experience, such as Clash Royale, there are plenty of options out there. The latest game to fit into this genre is called Castle Creeps Battle, and it comes from Outplay Entertainment. There are four heroes to choose from, and 25 unique troop cards to use to your advantage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 - $99.99

Pixel Builder

Pixel Builder is an adorable game that combines painting by numbers with 3D block building. There are over 100 different designs to build, and you can even earn boosters to help you speed up your effort. The gameplay is very straightforward. Just layer the correctly colored blocks on their matching numbers, and away you go.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $99.99

Dictator – Rule the World

Sometimes being an evil dictator isn't easy, and Dictator – Rule the World definitely proves that. It will take a lot of skill to balance the elimination of scheming enemies as you diligently look after the welfare of your large and happy family. Will you choose to abuse your power for selfish ends, and who will you want to align yourself with as six different factions fight over your seat?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $104.99

Versus Fight

The aptly named Versus Fight is a turn-based auto-brawler that is played in real time. You and your opponent get to take turns as you plan your attack and defense by utilizing special moves and consumables. The gameplay is simple to pick up, which makes it great for casual competition, but like most competitive free-to-play games you will have to watch out for numerous in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.48 - $149.98

