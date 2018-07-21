In case you're not burnt out on audio equipment deals after Prime Day earlier this week, here's another one: Woot's got Sony's WH-H800 H.Ear wireless over-ear headphones for more than half off, down from their normal price of $229 to just $100.

The cans are available in only two of the many colors they generally come in — black and blue (and "blue" looks pretty gray to me). Sony claims the headphones can swing 24 hours of playback on a full charge, which is impressive. They also have NFC built in to expedite pairing and come with a one-year warranty from Sony.

This deal is good until 10 p.m. tonight, Pacific time (that's 1 a.m., Eastern) or until the headphones are sold out, so if you're into it, don't dilly-dally. As always, Amazon Prime subscribers get free two-day shipping on Woot orders.