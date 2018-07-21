Prime Day 2018 has come and gone, but there are still plenty of solid deals to be had at Amazon. If you're looking to stock up on some discounted fast wireless chargers, USB-C cables, wall chargers, and car chargers, Choetech has some promo codes offering up to 54% off on those items.

There's a wide range of chargers and cables Choetech is discounting with promo codes on Amazon right now, including 10W fast wireless chargers. And if you share my predilection for braided cables, there's a three-pack of those here too.

It's worth noting that the three-pack of braided USB 3.0 to USB-C cables includes two 6.6-foot cables and one 3.3-foot cable, and the six-pack of USB-A to USB-C cables includes a variety of cable lengths.

All of these items are eligible for Prime shipping. If you're interested in any of these deals, act quickly and be sure to use the promo codes above.