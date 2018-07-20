In Disney's seemingly infinite pursuit to monetize its Marvel license on mobile, we have seen an ever-growing rise of free-to-play Marvel-based collection games hitting our digital shelves. Contest of Champions, Future Fight, Avengers Academy, Strike Force, and Puzzle Quest are your primary collection-based options to choose from, and hey, why wouldn't Marvel want to add one more to the growing pile? Yesterday Nexon and Marvel Entertainment debuted the first gameplay trailer for Marvel Battle Lines at San Diego Comic-Con, and guess what, it too is a collection game. What a surprise.

As you can see in the trailer linked above, the gameplay heavily revolves around collecting cards that feature your favorite Marvel heroes and villains. Your deck will consist of twelve cards, and your goal is to strategically place them in consecutive order on a 3x4 grid to create powerful battle lines and combinations that will damage your opponent.

There is a single-player campaign included for those of you who prefer to play solo, and it contains an original story written by Marvel writer Alex Irvine. Oh, and if you are looking for online play, that's included too. There's a PvP mode that plays out in real time, and you can jump in at the very beginning of the game without any need to unlock the feature first.

You can pre-register for Marvel Battle Lines on both the Play Store and the official website, though the website may be the better choice since registering there will net you an exclusive 4-star Doctor Strange card, 5,000 in-game gold, and further news about the game's development delivered right to your email. No official release date has been given yet. All we know right now is that it's supposed to land sometime in 2018.

So there you have it. Nexon is going to release the next free-to-play Marvel game on Android, and just like every other Marvel title on our platform, you will be tasked once again with collecting your favorite heroes and villains. I can't say I'm all that excited for Marvel Battle Lines since there are already so many similar options available. Sure, the beloved property and flashy graphics are probably enough of a draw for most fans, but for those of us who have been there and done that, more of the same is hardly what we are looking for.