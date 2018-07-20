Gone are the days of having to pay $150+ for a home security camera; these days, there are a few more cost-effective options on the market. YI has always had great prices, but this latest $30.99 deal on the company's 1080p home camera brings it to another level.

This is effectively half off the $59.99 MSRP. We posted about a $15 discount on this camera back in March, but this is a much better deal. You get 24/7 recording, two-way audio, night vision, activity alerts, and cloud storage. A microSD isn't strictly necessary, as alerts can be saved for up to a week for free without one, but you'll probably want to throw one in. It's compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS.

Again, $30.99 is the cheapest this YI 1080p cam has ever been. The four-pack has also dropped in price, from $179.99 a few days ago to $119.99. One-day shipping is free for Prime customers. Hit the source link below to pick one up.