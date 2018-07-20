Essential and Amazon busted out one of the biggest deals this year when they dropped the PH-1 to an all-time low price of $250 for Prime Day. But, it turns out that's not the end of the Essential deals. Right now you can pick up the Essential 360 Camera accessory for a mere $19.

Did you scoop an Essential Phone on #PrimeDay? The unbeatable deals don't stop there! You can now purchase Essential 360 Camera – the world's smallest 4k 360 camera – for only $19 on https://t.co/5XqZeQu9cW. Shop now: https://t.co/MAQn6lKcl9 pic.twitter.com/xVQ4wbJJQT — Essential (@essential) July 18, 2018

As 360-degree cameras go, this one isn't bad. Of course, none of the lower-end consumer models can approach the image quality of a decent primary phone camera, but the Pixel 2 doesn't capture 360-degree photos or video, does it? Of course, this does require that you actually own an Essential phone, since it works via the 60GHz Wireless USB feature baked into the device. This isn't a standalone camera, it's an accessory.

For more details, you can check out the Essential 360 Camera section in our review for the phone, but keep in mind that performance and quality for the camera have increased quite a bit since then. It's able to record 4K 360-degree video together with 3D audio in a 4-microphone configuration. Each of the two cameras inside is 12MP f/1.8, with 210-degree FoV, and resulting 360-degree videos can be broadcast to Facebook and YouTube, too.

Stephen actually spotted this potential discount earlier today, so we aren't too surprised to see it—though we honestly questioned the possibility given the ridiculous price. At $19, these might sell out pretty quickly, so I'd act fast.