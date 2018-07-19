It’s getting harder and harder to justify the utility of tablets, especially 7 to 8-inchers, when rising mobile industry stars like Xiaomi keep releasing bigger and bigger phones. The Chinese company’s latest sports an almost ridiculous 6.9-inch screen, and to prove how far it’s come in the war against bezels, the gargantuan Mi Max 3 is illustrated alongside an old 4.7-incher. Next time you complain there’s still a "chin" on your new device, take a look at that side-by-side picture, and marvel.

Specs Display 6.9-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Memory 4 or 6GB Storage 64 or 128GB (microSD expandable up to 256GB) Rear camera 12 + 5MP, f/1.9 Front camera 8MP, f/2.0 Battery 5500mAh Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS Dimensions 176.15 x 87.4 x 7.99mm Colors Black, blue, gold Headphone jack Yes

Obviously, we wouldn’t exactly call the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 compact or easily pocketable, at a 221 grams weight, and a 176mm height. But you can probably excuse the big guy’s corpulence, seeing as how it packs a ginormous 5500mAh battery. And to think people are excited about Samsung’s possible upgrade to a 4000mAh cell on the Galaxy Note9. The Mi Max 3’s no-notch IPS LCD screen comes with a Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), and a resulting 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio, which seems to have become the industry’s new normal, even as far as budget-friendly mid-rangers are concerned.