It’s getting harder and harder to justify the utility of tablets, especially 7 to 8-inchers, when rising mobile industry stars like Xiaomi keep releasing bigger and bigger phones. The Chinese company’s latest sports an almost ridiculous 6.9-inch screen, and to prove how far it’s come in the war against bezels, the gargantuan Mi Max 3 is illustrated alongside an old 4.7-incher. Next time you complain there’s still a "chin" on your new device, take a look at that side-by-side picture, and marvel.
Specs
|Display
|6.9-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Memory
|4 or 6GB
|Storage
|64 or 128GB (microSD expandable up to 256GB)
|Rear camera
|12 + 5MP, f/1.9
|Front camera
|8MP, f/2.0
|Battery
|5500mAh
|Connectivity
|WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|Dimensions
|176.15 x 87.4 x 7.99mm
|Colors
|Black, blue, gold
|Headphone jack
|Yes
Obviously, we wouldn’t exactly call the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 compact or easily pocketable, at a 221 grams weight, and a 176mm height. But you can probably excuse the big guy’s corpulence, seeing as how it packs a ginormous 5500mAh battery. And to think people are excited about Samsung’s possible upgrade to a 4000mAh cell on the Galaxy Note9. The Mi Max 3’s no-notch IPS LCD screen comes with a Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), and a resulting 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio, which seems to have become the industry’s new normal, even as far as budget-friendly mid-rangers are concerned.
Unsurprisingly, there are also two cameras mounted on the 6.9-incher’s metal back, with a pretty standard set of AI enhancements, and a respectable combination of 12 and 5MP sensors. Perhaps Xiaomi could have done better than a Snapdragon 636 processor (the Mi 6X features a 660), but with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage space, you certainly get plenty of bang for your
buck yuan. That particular configuration fetches the rough equivalent of $295 in China, with an entry-level 4/64GB variant priced at CNY 1699, or $250. Too bad there are no words on international availability... yet. The pre-installed OS is also a question mark, although the phone is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo out the box with a MIUI skin on top.
- Source:
- Xiaomi
