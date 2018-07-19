Google I/O was just a few months back, but Google has another developer-focused event coming up later this year. The Android Dev Summit will be a smaller event that eschews the flashy demos and giveaways that attract non-devs to I/O. It's happening at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View on November 7-8.

At the event, developers will get to know Android and the engineers who build it through a keynote, fireside chats, and office hours. It's billed as a more intimate setting than I/O where developers will be able to talk with Googlers about apps and the direction of Android.

Save the date! #androiddevsummit is coming to Mountain View, CA on November 7th-8th, 2018. Join us for 2 days of technical sessions from & networking with the Android team. Registration, session, and livestream details coming soon! Learn more → https://t.co/1r6qFXOCR1 pic.twitter.com/zMQCd0I1O5 — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) July 19, 2018

This isn't the first time Google held an Android Dev Summit, but it has never been a guaranteed yearly event like I/O. The last one was in 2015, and it also happened at the Computer History Museum. Google promises more details on registration for the Dev Summit soon, but there probably won't be a ton of space. Interested parties are advised to follow the Android Dev twitter account for updates.