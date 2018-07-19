Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) today announced two additions to its portfolio of cover glass innovations – Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX and Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+. Both of these new glass composites feature an antireflective property that vastly improves optical clarity and superior scratch resistance scaled to consumer needs, while maintaining the legendary toughness and touch sensitivity of Gorilla Glass.

These revolutionary new cover glass enhancements follow the introduction earlier today of Corning’s most durable cover glass to date, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6. An extension of Corning® Gorilla® Glass SR+, both Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+ glass composites can be used in combination with Corning’s Gorilla Glass products to best address mobile device manufacturers’ design priorities. While currently being adopted primarily for wearable mobile devices, developments are underway to adapt these new glass composites to larger form-factor devices.

“We have surveyed more than 85,000 global consumers* over the past seven years, and we discovered that nearly 50 percent cited readability as a highly desired feature in a cover glass,” said Scott Forester, division vice president, Marketing and Innovation Products, Corning Gorilla Glass. “But we also know that consumers don’t want to sacrifice the scratch resistance and durability that they’ve come to expect. Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+ address this challenge by delivering outstanding readability combined with best-in-class scratch resistance and the inherent toughness of Gorilla Glass, making them ideal for today’s advanced mobile displays.”

Comparing the two new composites

Both Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+ enhance display readability by improving the front surface reflection by 75 percent versus standard glass, and increasing the display contrast ratio by 50 percent with the same display brightness level. These improvements in optical clarity can also lengthen battery life.

A point of differentiation between the two solutions is in the levels of scratch resistance. Gorilla Glass DX features enhanced optics with the same excellent scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass while Gorilla Glass DX+ provides enhanced optics with superior scratch resistance approaching that of alternative luxury cover materials.

Corning continues to lead the cover glass industry it created more than 10 years ago. Today, Corning Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than 6 billion devices across 45 major brands.

*Corning survey from multiple resources including Nielsen and Toluna studies

About Corning Gorilla Glass

Corning Gorilla Glass was launched in September 2007, literally creating the cover glass industry it currently leads. Since its inception, Corning Gorilla Glass has become the cover glass of choice for device manufacturers around the globe. The durable cover glass technology has been designed into more than 6 billion consumer electronic devices by more than 45 major OEMs. Today, it would be difficult to find a premium handheld device, anywhere in the world, without Corning Gorilla Glass. Formed through Corning’s proprietary fusion draw process and strengthened through an ion-exchange process, Corning Gorilla Glass continues to deliver industry-leading performance and durability with a thin, pristine surface that is ideal for the Mobile Consumer Electronics industry, as well as Automotive and Interior Architecture applications.

