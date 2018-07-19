Teen Titans GO Figure! is a new Android release based on the hit animated Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO!, but it's also the sequel to the hit mobile game Teeny Titans. The original title was all about collecting your favorite DC Comics characters, and so is this sequel. To be exact, Teen Titans GO Figure! (or is it "Teen Titans GO! Figure," even Cartoon Network seems unsure) contains over 100 collectible heroes, including fan favorites such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and the Radical Titans.

This time around someone is trying to put the Teeny Titans out of business, so you better get ready to battle your way to the bottom of this mystery. Your job is to explore Metropolis, Gotham, and Jump City as you shop for your favorite collectible superhero figures and complete special missions. The gameplay remains largely the same as the original. Battles are your standard 3v3 affair. You can tap on each of your three heroes to switch them on the fly, and this will actually be the key to your success by learning when to swap each character so that you can use the best moves at the right moments. Imagine a dumbed down version of Pokémon with fewer controls, and you kind of get the picture.

You can pick up Teen Titans GO Figure! for the upfront price of $3.99, but unlike the original Teeny Titans mobile release, there are also in-app purchases included that range from $0.99 - $9.99 per item. A developer of the game has commented on these IAPs on reddit, and it sounds like they are mainly used for cheats to advance faster, and are purely optional. Supposedly everything can be unlocked through normal gameplay.

Fans of collection games and the Teen Titans GO! animated series are definitely going to get a kick out of this release, and heck, even I can see the draw of such an adorable game that also contains solid gameplay. IAPs making an appearance is a little disheartening to see, but at least they don't appear to be all that intrusive. Teen Titans GO! sounds like another winner in my book, especially in our current laissez-faire mobile marketplace.