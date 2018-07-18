Samsung is not only easily the world’s number one smartphone vendor, but also the top chipmaker, having recently surpassed Intel. There’s a pretty good reason for that, and it has something to do with breakthroughs like announcing the industry’s "first 8Gb LPDDR5 DRAM for 5G and AI-powered mobile applications."

Before you jump to conclusions, it seems highly unlikely that this memory chip will be used on the Galaxy Note9 that’s right around the corner. Instead, Samsung appears to be setting the stage for the flagship generation after that, which could make AI applications even smarter (and thus scarier), and will hopefully deliver faster download speeds with "real" 5G connectivity.

Not necessarily focused on supporting more RAM for the Galaxy S10 or Note10, as the Note9 is already rumored to pack as much as 8 gigs of the good stuff, this LPDDR5 technology should improve the speed of your high-end phone’s memory by an impressive 50 percent.

We’re talking a (theoretical) data rate of up to 6,400 megabits per second, up from the current LPDDR4X standard of "only" 4266Mb/s. If those numbers don’t mean anything to you, Samsung says it will soon be possible to transfer 14 full-HD video files in a second. If 5G will prove all it’s cracked up to be, that is.

Eight of these 8Gb LPDDR5 chips have been tested and validated as part of a "prototype" 8GB DRAM package, which could theoretically power even the 2019 iPhone family. The "demands of global customers," including Apple, will dictate the timing of a mass production start, with that exciting aforementioned prototype likely to debut on a future Galaxy hero device.