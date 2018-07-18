"Pokémon Go" developer Niantic Labs has sure been keeping itself busy. The company has announced that it's acquired Seismic Games, developer of "Blade Runner: Revelations" and "Marvel Strikeforce." The studio employs veterans of some big names in gaming like EA and Activision.

Niantic trades on augmented reality offerings. Seismic isn't known for AR games, although its "Blade Runner: Revelations" is a Daydream VR title. In a blog post, Niantic wrote that it sees "the addition of Seismic Games as a significant accelerant for realizing [its] vision of an operating system that bridges the digital and the physical worlds." The use of the term "operating system" is curious, but it seems to be in reference to the studio's Real World Platform.

"We cannot wait to closely work with [Niantic] on exciting new projects that will add depth to their narrative-driven releases," Seismic wrote in a blog post. Seismic will complete its in-development projects as it transitions to working with Niantic.