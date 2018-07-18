Huawei has a tendency of overcrowding various Asian and European markets with fairly similar devices released both under the company’s own name and the online-focused Honor sub-brand. But the all-new Nova 3 certainly feels special, even if it looks a lot like the P20... and the Honor 10.

The Chinese OEM says the mid-range Nova series has endured a "turbulent two years in the market," which might explain the third-generation model’s use of a flagship Kirin 970 SoC. The powerful in-house chip features built-in AI capabilities, pairing with up to 6GB RAM and proprietary GPU Turbo technology for a top-notch multitasking and gaming experience.

Specs Display 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Processor Huawei Kirin 970 Memory 4 or 6GB Storage 128GB (microSD expandable up to 256GB) Rear camera 24MP monochrome + 16MP color, f/1.8 Front camera 24MP color + 2MP color, f/2.0 Battery 3750mAh OS Android 8.1 Oreo Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS Sensors Gravity, ambient light, proximity, gyroscope, compass, fingerprint Dimensions 157 x 73.7 x 7.3mm Colors Airy blue, red, black, primrose gold, iris purple Headphone jack Yes

But fret not, as the Huawei Nova 3 is hardly priced as a flagship phone, at least in China, where it fetches the rough equivalent of $445 with the aforementioned memory count and a generous 128GB internal storage space.

Expected out in other countries soon, the 6.3-incher embraces the notch to achieve an extra-tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio, also supporting facial recognition in "any lighting conditions." This bad boy comes with a grand total of four cameras, all of which, according to Huawei, are made better by AI enhancements in areas as diverse as automatic scene recognition, selfie beautification, ambient lighting, and portrait taking.

The eye-catching design is another key selling point, with a shiny glass back soon to be made available in snazzy colors like Airy Blue, Primrose Gold, and an Iris Purple paint job achieving a beautiful gradient effect.

Unlike the Nova 2, which came in "regular" and Plus versions, the Huawei Nova 3 has been discreetly unveiled in this standard model, as well as a slightly lower-end Nova 3i. The latter combines a Kirin 710 processor with 4GB RAM, also downgrading the dual rear-facing camera setup from 24 + 16 megapixels to 16 + 2MP resolution. Pricing starts at an ultra-affordable $300 or so in markets like the Philippines.