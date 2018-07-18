We've featured deals for the active noise cancelling-equipped version of the Sennheiser HD1 headphones quite a few times, with the lowest price for those coming in at $314. But if you just don't need ANC and you prefer a wired connection to Bluetooth, the regular HD1 has been discounted to $199.95, $50 off its Amazon price and a full $150 off initial MSRP.

The HD1s come with a closed-back, around-ear design that shrouds your ears in leather and memory foam. As you'd expect from a pair of headphones at this price point, sound quality is excellent. Best of all, you don't have to worry about battery life with these. A two-year warranty and a carrying case are included.

This is the lowest price the HD1s have ever been on Amazon. The Android version is $199.95, though the iOS model is $30 cheaper at $169 for whatever reason. So if you don't mind your volume controls not working, you may want to consider those. Only black is available for these prices. Hit the source link below to pick a pair up.