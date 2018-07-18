Samsung is going to announce a new version of the Galaxy Note in a few weeks, but that phone is probably going to cost around $1,000. You can get last year's Note phone for barely half of that. The dual-SIM Note 8 is on sale for a mere $539.99 today, which is the cheapest we've seen so far.

This phone is the international model, but it's unlocked with good band support. You get everything you'll need for GSM/LTE networks in the US, but no CDMA. The international Note 8 has the customary 6GB of RAM, 6.3-inch OLED, 64GB of storage, and dual 12MP cameras. Because this is a non-US phone it has an Exynos 8895 instead of Snapdragon 835.

The phone on eBay is new in box, and you can pick black, gray, or gold when purchasing (the other colors are sold out). It comes with free US shipping and tax is only charged in Texas.