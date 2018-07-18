Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a deep indie survival game, a throwback to old-school first-person dungeon crawlers, a strategic platformer, a digital adaptation of a popular board game, a deceptively challenging minimal platformer, and a kawaii-themed dog collection game. Without further ado:

Amethlion

Amethlion may at first look a little too simple, but it's actually a deep survival game filled with plenty of secrets worth discovering. You have an entire world to explore that contains over 100 unique quests and 50 different enemy types. All dungeons are randomly generated, which should ensure a level of freshness each time you play. Oh, and for all you MMO fans out there, pets and player housing are included in the overworld

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Hags Castle

Old-school first-person dungeon crawlers are a genre that I feel works very well on mobile. I'm often amazed that so few find their way to the Play Store. That's why I was so excited when I came across Hags Castle. It exudes a level of charm and polish often ignored in the few similar releases we receive. The graphics are top notch, and the gameplay will bring back plenty of fond memories of Eye of the Beholder or the Might and Magic series.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Magibot

Magibot is a unique title that combines platforming action with strategic gameplay. The 2D graphics are gorgeous to watch in motion, and the touchscreen controls work well enough for what they are. The magician you control has nine different spells that can be learned, and each one will be useful for the strategic sections of the game. There are forty levels to explore, not to mention two separate game modes split into puzzle or action gameplay.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game

Isle of Skye is the latest digital adaptation of a popular board game from Asmodee Digital. It supports 1-5 players, which means its great for those of you who prefer to play on your own, as well as those who enjoy multiplayer gameplay. You can even play online if you don't know anyone who owns the title just yet. The mechanics are difficult to explain in such a limited space as this roundup, but mainly you will want to concentrate on laying down tiles to expand your territory on the board so that your clan will reign supreme.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SSR - Super Speed Runner

SSR - Super Speed Runner reminds me a lot of The Impossible Game and Geometry Dash. It is very difficult, just like those titles, and it too stars a square that you must navigate through an assortment of obstacles. The controls offer something a little different. The left slider on the screen will allow you to move forward at different rates, but never backwards. The right jump key is of course for jumping. You will have to micromanage your speed as you jump your way through each level, which is definitely easier said than done.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

KleptoDogs

HyperBeard found a lot of success with its KleptoCats series, so it's only fair that man's best friend finally gets a chance to shine with the recent release of KleptoDogs. Like most collection games you will want to collect each dog breed you find, and these can range from pug, corgi, beagle, chihuahua, and some sort of weird alien dog. You'll have the ability to play with your puppers, as well as feed them when they are hungry and dress them in silly outfits for your own amusement.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $44.99

Be sure to check out our gaming coverage from earlier this week: