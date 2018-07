Prime Day 2018 is over and gone, so I hope that you got in on the deals that you wanted. Now that it's behind us, we have another round of app sales to get through. Today's list isn't too bad, with a couple of goodies in bold.

Free

Apps

Games

Match Tiles - Sliding Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games