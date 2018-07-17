The first-party fabric and Google Earth Live cases for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL were among our favorites when we reviewed them, but the high price tag associated with Google's self-branded cases probably prevented many of our readers from picking one up. Thankfully for them, Best Buy has marked down the Carbon and Rock cases for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL by half.

The only unfortunate drawback is that you'll need to pop for shipping if you order via Best Buy's site, but many store locations have the item in stock for easy pickup. You can also order them with the advantage of free shipping via Best Buy's eBay Store, if you prefer.

All the means and methods of picking one up are just below:

Pixel 2 XL

Carbon Case Best Buy - $19.99 , usually $39.99 ($20 off) eBay - $19.99 , usually $39.99 ($20 off)

Rock Case Best Buy - $24.99 , usually $49.99 ($25 off) eBay- $24.99 , usually $49.99 ($25 off)



Pixel 2

Carbon Case Best Buy - $19.99 , usually $39.99 ($20 off) eBay - $19.99 , usually $39.99 ($20 off)

Rock Case Best Buy - $24.99 , usually $49.99 ($25 off) eBay- $24.99 , usually $49.99 ($25 off)



Half off is a pretty sizable discount, it's just too bad Amazon isn't joining in on the discount given the Prime Day festivities that are ongoing, as it would make hunting for free shipping a bit easier. Still, there are ways to finagle the case without having to spend extra at Best Buy, and here's hoping one of them works for you. Even if it doesn't, it's still a decent discount with the extra $5.49 charge.