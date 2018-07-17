We've seen a few phone sales pop up over the last day, but here's another eye-turner for your consideration. Amazon is offering the Prime Exclusive Moto X4 for just $199, a nice $150 off the original asking price (or $200 off the MSRP of the regular Moto X4, if you're counting).

For your $199, you get a 5.2" 1080p IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 630, 32GB of storage (plus a microSD slot), 3GB of RAM, 12MP+8MP rear/16MP front cameras, a 3,000mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and IP68 water-resistance. You also get a "stock+" Android experience, plus some Amazon additions like Alexa.

Prime Day is coming to a close, so take your pick on the available phones that interest you. Both the black and silver models are on this $199 sale.