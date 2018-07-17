The LG V35 ThinQ was exclusive to AT&T at launch, but it spread to Project Fi a few weeks back. Amazon has now quietly become the third seller of the V35 ThinQ in the form of a Prime Exclusive phone, and it's being discounted by $300 to $599.99 for Prime Day.

For some reason, Amazon chose to forego a traditional announcement for the V35 Prime Exclusive, deviating from previous Prime Exclusive introductions. This is definitely one of the more highly-specced Amazon phones, with its 6.0" 1440p OLED display, Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 16MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,300mAh battery. Android 8.0 Oreo is on board, but keep in mind that a bunch of Amazon apps are as well if you go the Prime Exclusive route.

Since this is a Prime Exclusive phone, only Prime members will be able to take advantage of this deal. As of publishing time, there are about 16 hours remaining on the deal. Hit the source link if you'd like to pick one up.