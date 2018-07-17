The LG G6 was announced in late February 2017, but about six months later, LG released an upgraded "G6+" with more internal storage, better audio, and more. It was initially released at a laughable $800, but it's now dropped to a much more reasonable $499.99 on both Amazon and B&H.

There aren't too many changes that differentiate the G6+ from the G6. It still has a 5.7" 1440p screen, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, dual 13MP rear cameras, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3,300mAh battery. IP68 water resistance is present on both as well. However, there's now 128GB of internal storage instead of 32GB and LG's famous Hi-Fi "Quad" DAC is on board.

Amazon's Prime Exclusive version was always priced at $499.99, but you can now have a version free of Amazon bloat for the same price. Links to Amazon and B&H's listings are below.