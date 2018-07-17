Amazon Prime day isn't over yet—there's a solid deal on some Wear OS devices from Mobvoi. You definitely should not spend a lot of money on Wear OS watches right now, but the Ticwatch E and S are pretty cheap to start with, and now they're up to $77 cheaper.
The Ticwatch E is the budget version of the watch and generally looks a bit cheaper. The S has a sporty vibe and an integrated band. Here are the current discounts on each model (it varies by color).
- Ticwatch E
- "Shadow" Black - $108.79, previously $159 ($50 off)
- "Lemon" Yellowish - $109.43, previously $159 ($49 off)
- "Ice" Clear - $111.99, previously $159 ($48 off)
- Ticwatch S
- "Knight" Black - $124.49, previously $199 ($75 off)
- "Aurora" Greenish - $121.59, previously $199 ($77 off)
- "Glacier" White - $121.59, previously $199 ($77 off)
Spending hundreds of dollars on a Wear OS smartwatch right now is just silly, but these devices are priced to move. As with all the Prime Day deals, these require a Prime membership. The prices are valid through the end of the day.
