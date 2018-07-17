Amazon's Prime Day consumer festivities are in full swing, and some of the best deals are going fast, like the handful of Fossil Q Wear OS watches that went on sale yesterday. Although all the Explorist models have either sold out or been marked back up to their typical ~$200 price, Many of the smaller dial Q Venture watches are still on sale.

All of these watches should be running the lastest Wear OS/Android Wear (or whatever Google might be calling it these days), and they feature Qualcomm's Wear 2100 SoC and round flat-tire-less displays.

The full list of discounted watches is below:

If you're interested, I encourage you to act quickly, as many of the discounted Fossil watches have already sold out.