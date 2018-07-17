Bose makes some nice audio gear, but the general consensus is that it's a bit on the pricey side. For Prime Day, though, Amazon is offering Bose QuietComfort 25s, a pair of wired, noise-canceling cans that normally go for about $200, for just $125.

We've seen the QC25s go on sale plenty of times; earlier this month, they were down to $169. This is the lowest price we've seen on them, though. They come with a handy carrying case, and the cable is equipped with an inline microphone for voice controls and phone calls.

With an average rating of 4.2 out of five stars on Amazon, reviewers are generally positive on the QC25s, praising their comfort and sound quality. Durability seems to be a recurring quibble, though, with multiple buyers saying the headset started having problems about a year after purchase. Still, with 65 percent five-star ratings, it seems your odds of being satisfied are pretty good.

If you're not seeing the sale price, make sure to click "View Offer" on the right hand side of the screen. Snap 'em up while you can; this price is good until midnight tonight, Pacific time.