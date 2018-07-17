This year Google announced that third-party hardware would be able to get in on the Developer Preview fun, with almost a dozen handsets getting Android P—assuming their owners were willing to be guinea pigs. Nokia allowed for 7 Plus owners to opt-in and try Android P, and now the consecutive update for the next preview is rolling out in a surprisingly timely manner. DP4/Beta 3 is now landing via both image sideloading and OTA.

If you aren't already registered to participate in the developer builds, you can do so here. Also, Nokia notes that the update to Beta 3 (v3.110) will wipe your userdata, so make sure you've got anything you need to keep backed up ahead of time.

If aren't already on the previews and you'd like to know what you're getting into, Nokia has an FAQ prepared, and you can also take a glance at our Developer Preview coverage for Android P, as most of the features we've discussed there should also be present.