It only started out three years ago, as a celebration of Amazon's 20th birthday, but Prime Day has now turned into the summer's biggest day for deals. With plenty of other retailers now joining in to grab a slice of the lucrative pie, the discounts are even beginning to rival those we see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Prime Day is underway across the United Kingdom, where it started at 12:00 Monday 16th and runs until the end of Tuesday 17th — a full 36 hours. Stock will be limited, and certain offers are also subject to time limits, so you'd do well to get in quick if there are deals you want to take advantage of. To give you a helping hand, here are some of the best Prime Day discounts on Amazon.co.uk.
Amazon devices
Echo
- Echo Dot - £29.99 (£20 off, plus an extra £10 off if you buy two)
- Echo - £59.99 (£30 off)
- Echo Plus - £79.99 (£60 off)
- Echo Spot - £89.99 (£30 off)
- Echo Show - £99.99 (that's a whopping £100 off)
- Echo Buttons (2-pack) - £14.99 (£5 off)
Fire
- Fire TV Stick - £24.99 (£15 off)
- Fire TV Stick with Echo Dot - £49.98 (£40 off)
- Fire TV (4K Ultra HD) - £39.99 (£30 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet
- Fire 7 Tablet
- NEW - Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - £129.99 (£89.99 off)
Kindle
- Kindle Oasis
- 8GB WiFi - £179.99 (£50 off)
- 32GB WiFi - £209.99 (£50 off)
- 32GB WiFi + Free 3G - £259.99 (£50 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite -
- WiFi Only - £84.99 (£35 off)
- WiFi + Free 3G - £144.99 (£35 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (with special offers, leather cover, and Powerfast 9W Adapter) - £102.97 (£55 off)
Mobile
Phones
- NEW - Samsung Galaxy S8 - £439 (£206.99 off)
- Moto G6 - £199.99 (£39.01 off)
- Moto G6 Play - £135.99 (£44 off)
- Huawei P20 Lite - £209.99 (£120 off)
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact - £399 (£130 off)
- Honor View 10 - £339.99 (£110 off)
Tablets
- Huawei MediaPad T3 8 - £79.99 (£60 off)
- Huawei MediaPad M3 10 Lite - £174.99 (£95 off)
- Huawei MediaPad M5 8 - £214.99 (£95 off)
- Huawei MediaPad M5 10 - £263.99 (£106 off)
Smartwatches
- Huawei Watch 2 Classic - £207.00 (£152 off)
- Huawei Watch 2 Sport 4G - £182.99 (£137 off)
- Huawei Watch 2 Sport - £149.99 (£130 off)
- Fossil Q Venture - £145 (£114 off)
- Fossil Q Venture Gold - £155 (£124 off)
Computing
A Chromebook
- ASUS Chromebook C202 - £99 (£100 off)
Storage
- Seagate 6TB Hard Drive - £89.99 (£40 off)
Smart Home
Thermostats
- Hive Active Heating Thermostat - £99.99 (£79.01 off)
- Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat - £138.99 (£110 off)
- NEW - Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen) - £159.99 (£90 off)
Hubs and plugs
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control, Hub, and App - £129 (£150.99 off)
- TP-LINK WiFi Smart Plug - £17.49 (£12.50 off)
- Hive Active Smart Plug - £24.99 (£14.01 off)
Security
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 - £124.99 (£54.01 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Chime bundle - £149 (£59 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro Kit with Chime and Transformer - £149 (£90 off)
- Ring Spotlight Camera (wired) - £139 (£60 off)
- Ring Spotlight Camera (battery) - £139 (£60 off)
- Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wired Home Security Camera - £99.99 (£70 off)
- Netgear Arlo Pro 2 (2 Camera) Security System - £398.99 (£171 off)
- NEW - Netgear Arlo 3 HD Security Camera Kit - £239.99 (£170 off)
- NEW - Yale Smart Home Alarm Kit - £194.99 (£155 off)
- NEW - Nest Cam Outdoors - £139.99 (£29 off)
Lighting
- NEW - TP-Link Smart WiFi Hue Light Bulb - £17.49 (£7.50 off)
- NEW - Philips Hue B22 White Ambiance Mini Starter Kit - £52.99 (£33.33 off)
- NEW - Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Bulb Twin Pack with Bridge - £79.99 (£54.99 off)
- NEW - Hive Active Light Starter Kit - £44.99 (£11.96 off)
- NEW - Hive Light Dimmable E27 Screw Smart Bulb - £12.99 (£7 off)
Audio
Headphones
- Nuraphone Wireless Headphones with Earbuds - £261.75 (£87.25 off)
- B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earphones - £175 (£94 off)
- Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds - £105.99 (£94 off)
- NEW - Jabra Move Wireless On-Ear - £34.99 (£45 off)
Speakers
- Buy a Bose speaker, get a free Echo Dot
- Sony SRS-XB21 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker - £52.49 (£47.51 off)
- B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker - £124 (£105 off)
- UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Waterproof Speakers (2-pack) - £79 (£90.99 off, currently £59 for one)
- UE Blast WiFi/Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker - £89 (£110.99 off)
- UE Megablast WiFi/Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker - £129 (£140.99 off)
Misc.
- Nvidia SHIELD TV
- With remote and controller - £149.99 (£40 off)
- With remote only - £134.99 (£45 off)
Not on Amazon
For those who'd prefer a Google Home device.
- NEW - Google Home Mini
- NEW - Google Home Mini with Chromecast Bundle
- Currys - £40 (£39 off)
- NEW - Google Home
- Currys - £94 (£35 off)
There are tons of other deals on TVs, monitors, memory cards, cables, battery packs, and a whole lot more, so be sure to check out everything Prime Day 2018 has to offer.
This post has been updated to remove expired or out of stock deals and add some new ones, including Google Home devices not on Amazon. There are still 12 hours of Prime Day left in the UK, so happy shopping!
