It only started out three years ago, as a celebration of Amazon's 20th birthday, but Prime Day has now turned into the summer's biggest day for deals. With plenty of other retailers now joining in to grab a slice of the lucrative pie, the discounts are even beginning to rival those we see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Prime Day is underway across the United Kingdom, where it started at 12:00 Monday 16th and runs until the end of Tuesday 17th — a full 36 hours. Stock will be limited, and certain offers are also subject to time limits, so you'd do well to get in quick if there are deals you want to take advantage of. To give you a helping hand, here are some of the best Prime Day discounts on Amazon.co.uk.

Amazon devices

Echo

Fire

Kindle

Mobile

Phones

Tablets

Smartwatches

Computing

A Chromebook

Storage

Smart Home

Thermostats

Hubs and plugs

Security

Lighting

Audio

Headphones

Speakers

Misc.

Not on Amazon

For those who'd prefer a Google Home device.

NEW - Google Home Mini Currys - £30 (£19 off) eBay - £27.50 (£21.50 off, with code: PLAY20 )

NEW - Google Home Mini with Chromecast Bundle Currys - £40 (£39 off)

NEW - Google Home Currys - £94 (£35 off)



There are tons of other deals on TVs, monitors, memory cards, cables, battery packs, and a whole lot more, so be sure to check out everything Prime Day 2018 has to offer.