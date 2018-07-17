The Moto G6 is one of the best cheap phones you can buy, especially if you're on a CDMA carrier in the US. Amazon offers a Prime Exclusive version of that phone and has since launch. Starting today, there's a new Prime SKU of the phone available only at Amazon. The special edition Moto G6 has additional storage and RAM, but the price is a bit higher.

The new Amazon version of this phone packs 64GB of storage, which is twice what you get in the regular one. The new Prime device also upgrades from 3GB of 4GB of RAM. Externally, this device looks like all the other Moto G6 SKUs, except that it comes in a handsome Deep Indigo color. That's the same color offered for the Moto Z3 Play. I quite like it.

As a Prime Exclusive phone, the new G6 will come with a selection of Amazon apps pre-loaded. It's priced at $259.99 on Amazon, which is allegedly a $40 discount. However, we can't verify that because no one else sells this version of the Moto G6. The 32GB/3GB Moto G6 is $235 on Amazon, which is $15 less than the retail Motorola edition.