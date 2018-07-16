Sometimes, the hardest part of getting where you need to go with a ride-sharing service is meeting up with your driver. The Uber app is adding a number of handy features to make pickups easier. You can send glanceable messages, create a color-coded signpost, and more.
The updated Uber app contains three new features, starting with Spotlight. If you're in a crowded area or it's just dark, you can set the app to take over the screen with a color specific to your driver. Just hold that up, and the driver will be able to identify you more quickly. Similarly, Uber now has pickup messages. When you enter a message, your driver sees it on the map. You could tell them what you're wearing or where exactly you're standing.
Uber is also rolling out guaranteed pickups for scheduled rides. If you set a ride up in the future, Uber now guarantees your ride will arrive at the specified time. If it doesn't you get a $10 account credit. Uber didn't specify when the new features would be available, but an update is currently rolling out in the Play Store. That may be it.
- Source:
- Uber
