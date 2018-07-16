The Vivo Nex S is no doubt one of the most interesting phones of 2018. Its massive 6.6" OLED screen may only be 1080p, but it's hiding an in-display fingerprint sensor and a fancy pop-up camera underneath that. JerryRigEverything already checked out the Nex S's durability in a previous video, but this time around, he does a clear back conversion and exposes the pop-up camera mechanism.

The Nex S comes with an eye-catching color-shifting back from the factory. While that's nice, Zack opted to convert it to a clear back to reveal the inner workings of the phone, primarily the pop-up camera mechanism. After cutting through the adhesive and scraping the thin, easily peel-able layer of laminate off, the back becomes completely transparent. However, that's not all that needs to be done; there's a metal plate covering the pop-up mechanism, which Zack cuts a piece off of to reveal.

After the now-clear back is stuck back on with double-sided tape, the final result is revealed. It's definitely pretty cool-looking, and the camera continues to function properly. If there was ever a phone to do the clear back conversion on, this is probably it.