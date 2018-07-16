The Prime Day deals continue to roll in. Next up, the Ring Video Doorbell, which usually sells for $249. Today, there's a healthy discount of $75. It's never been cheaper to see who's at the door without getting up.

The Ring is a 1080p camera that replaces your existing doorbell. You need to have a standard low-voltage wired doorbell system for the Ring Doorbell to work. It has all the usual bells and whistles like infrared night vision, activity zones, and two-way talk. It also supports Amazon's Alexa platform. There's rudimentary Assistant support, but Amazon owns Ring. The Alexa integration is just better.

Ring works as a live feed with no monthly fee, but archiving video will cost you at least $3 per month. The $10 tier includes support for more cameras and professional monitoring if you've got Rings security system. The sale price might help you cope with the continuing fees. The deal ends tomorrow evening, and as with most Prime Day sales, you need to have an Amazon Prime subscription.