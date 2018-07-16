Prime Day keeps on trucking, and there are definitely some Android-related deals to pay attention to. If you're looking for a Razer Phone, then this is a good time to grab one. Amazon is currently selling them for $524.65, a nice $175.35 off MSRP.

The Razer Phone packs a 5.7" 1440p IPS LCD display with an awesome 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, 12MP+12MP rear and 8MP front cameras, and a clean Android 8.1 software experience. On paper, it's not a bad phone, though even at this price, it's still in OnePlus 6 territory.

Prime Day goes until midnight PST tomorrow, July 17, so if you've had your eye on a Razer Phone, now's the time to act. Hit up the source link below to get started.