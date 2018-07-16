Whether it's because the layout of your apartment necessitates stashing your router in an inconvenient corner or because your cavernous mansion is just too large to adequately cover with a single wireless access point, there are few modern inconveniences as annoying as spotty Wi-Fi. Here's a way to remedy that situation on the (relative) cheap: Amazon's got a three-pack of Netgear Orbi mesh Wi-Fi routers for $219.99.

The discounted price — part of a moderately-sized sale Amazon is putting on today — represents a savings of $70 off the pack's usual $289.99 price tag, and it's the cheapest we've seen it. The set of three routers can blanket an area of up to 5,000 square feet in Wi-Fi coverage. Bonus perk: they aren't angular black boxes with flashing green lights you'll feel the need to hide in a closet.

The deal is part of Prime Day, so it's limited time. And of course, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage.