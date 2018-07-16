In yet another non-Prime Day deal, Google has dropped the price of the Pixelbook on the Google Store. The king of all Chromebooks currently has a $250 discount on all three models. That means you can get the base version for as little as $749.

We've seen the Pixelbook drop this low before, and it's no Best Buy clearance sale, but it's still a good deal. The three models are priced as follows.

i5 / 8GB / 128GB: $749 from $999

15 / 8GB / 256GB: $949 from $1,199

i7 / 16GB / 512GB: $1,399 from $1,649

This deal cannot be combined with any other promotions on the Google Store. The sale is valid through July 17, 2018 at 11:59pm PT. You also must have a valid US shipping address.