



Prime Day is upon us, and the deals are piling up. Essential's PH-1 is going for just $250 — that's $450 off its launch price and more than $200 off its previous price. The deal began today at noon, Pacific time, and runs until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning (or until the phones sell out).

At launch, we ruled the Essential Phone was just okay. The design is interesting and the hardware is nice, but for $700, the camera was lacking. Having seen several price drops (and the availability of the Android P Beta) in the intervening months, though, the device has become more and more appealing. At $250, there's never been a better time to jump on it, even if it's just to use as very handsome backup device. The price is good on both the Halo Gray and Pure White Black Moon colors.

Yes, you read that right. Only $250 for top-of-the-line specs and award-winning design! Shop now (Prime Day deals start at noon PT): https://t.co/kYxst7I48a pic.twitter.com/LZoaQ9jPcJ — Essential (@essential) July 16, 2018

To promote the deal (as if it won't sell out immediately), Essential has two Ocean Depths (read: blue) PH-1s set aside to give out to people who share this tweet. If you're interested in getting an Essential Phone for a song, get your clicking finger moving. The rock-bottom price went live on Amazon at noon, Pacific (that's 3 p.m., Eastern).