If you don't entirely keep track of all the designer labels and their various smartwatch releases (like me), you may not have been aware of the Emporio Armani Connected Wear OS device. Well, now we know, and just in time to learn about the latest watch from the Italian fashion house.

The new generation Connected watch features a 1.19" AMOLED display and the same aging Snapdragon 2100 chip as the TicWatch Pro I recently reviewed. It would appear that Armani's new timepiece is also built by Mobvoi since it'll use the Tic Health app and Mobvoi's app store in China.

"Emporio Armani Connected’s latest smartwatches feature dynamic styling, the latest evolution of wearable technology, and a sleek design that honors the brand’s tradition of precision in watchmaking." — For those who enjoy marketing blurbs.

Heart Rate tracking is included, along with "Swimproof Technology" that allows the user to shower, swim, and dive up to 3 ATM. The watch also has fitness tracking applications to go with the built-in GPS sensor, and there's an NFC chip for Google Pay transactions. Google Assistant functionality is also on board. In China, you get Alipay and the Mobvoi Assistant instead.

Since this is a fashion-focused smartwatch, there are inevitably several different body and strap combinations. The stainless steel casing comes in silver, black, and rose gold. Strap options include single link bracelets, as well as leather and mesh.

Pricing ranges from $295 to $395, and the watch should be available to preorder from the Armani website at some point today.