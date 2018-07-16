Welcome to another week. Today is Prime Day, a glorious hodge-podge of sales from everyone's favorite online mega-retailer. It also so happened to fall on an app sales roundup day, so here we are. Today's list features a lot of customization – again – so be prepared for that. Otherwise, enjoy the day full of sales.

Free

Apps

  1. Video Player All Format - OPlayer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Bergen Tour App $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. 5 Good Things $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Food Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Date Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Rainbow Dash $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Charlie's Planet $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Invaders 2 (Wear OS) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. GoBotix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Meebon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. white PHANTOM HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Birin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Burm - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Spring Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Fonry - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Retom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Art Wallpapers 4K PRO - Art HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. BlackO PRO Dark Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Christmas Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Cup Mugs Wallpapers 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Homver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. MinimalWallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Mosque Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. PARIS Wallpapers 4K Pro ( PARIS Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Planet O - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Player One - Watch Face collection $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Rain Wallpapers 4K PRO Rain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Smart Swipe (Sub) Launcher - Quick Arc Launcher $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. WATER Wallpapers 4K Pro ( WATER Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. Wamo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. Yoga Wallpapers 4K PRO - Yoga Backgrounds HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. LockMyPix: Private Photo & Video Vault $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Hermit Premium • Unlocker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Autoškola 2018 Prémium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. CWMoney EX Expense Track- Best Financial APP ever $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Mobile Observatory - Astronomy $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. PicShop - Photo Editor $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. QuickEdit Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. TouchUp Pro - Photo Editor $7.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. MicRogue Gold $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Elmo Loves You! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar - First Words $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Age of Civilizations Europe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Alter Dogma $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Voyageur $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Braveland Pirate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Sounds of Nightmare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Stonehenge Magic Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Oreo Silver Circle Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Karmanu Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. PIXEL SQUARE - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. SEWING - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Tembus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. X Launcher Prime: With OS Style Theme & No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Christmas tree 3D live wallpaper HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. ctOS UI Full Version $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Belo [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. edge [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Flux White - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Mono/Art [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. nineteen [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Terribly Dumb Launcher Pro -Distraction Free Phone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Vital Tones Ajna Chakra Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Vital Tones Alignment 108 Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days