Article Contents
Welcome to another week. Today is Prime Day, a glorious hodge-podge of sales from everyone's favorite online mega-retailer. It also so happened to fall on an app sales roundup day, so here we are. Today's list features a lot of customization – again – so be prepared for that. Otherwise, enjoy the day full of sales.
Free
Apps
- Video Player All Format - OPlayer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Bergen Tour App $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 5 Good Things $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Food Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Date Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Rainbow Dash $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Charlie's Planet $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Invaders 2 (Wear OS) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- GoBotix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Meebon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- white PHANTOM HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Birin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Burm - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Spring Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fonry - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Retom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Art Wallpapers 4K PRO - Art HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BlackO PRO Dark Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Christmas Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cup Mugs Wallpapers 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Homver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- MinimalWallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mosque Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- PARIS Wallpapers 4K Pro ( PARIS Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Planet O - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Player One - Watch Face collection $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rain Wallpapers 4K PRO Rain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smart Swipe (Sub) Launcher - Quick Arc Launcher $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WATER Wallpapers 4K Pro ( WATER Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wamo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Yoga Wallpapers 4K PRO - Yoga Backgrounds HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- LockMyPix: Private Photo & Video Vault $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Hermit Premium • Unlocker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Autoškola 2018 Prémium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CWMoney EX Expense Track- Best Financial APP ever $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mobile Observatory - Astronomy $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PicShop - Photo Editor $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TouchUp Pro - Photo Editor $7.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- MicRogue Gold $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Elmo Loves You! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar - First Words $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Age of Civilizations Europe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alter Dogma $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Voyageur $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Pirate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sounds of Nightmare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Stonehenge Magic Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Oreo Silver Circle Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Karmanu Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PIXEL SQUARE - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- SEWING - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tembus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- X Launcher Prime: With OS Style Theme & No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Christmas tree 3D live wallpaper HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ctOS UI Full Version $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Belo [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- edge [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flux White - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mono/Art [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- nineteen [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Terribly Dumb Launcher Pro -Distraction Free Phone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Vital Tones Ajna Chakra Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vital Tones Alignment 108 Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
Comments