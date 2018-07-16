Welcome to another week. Today is Prime Day, a glorious hodge-podge of sales from everyone's favorite online mega-retailer. It also so happened to fall on an app sales roundup day, so here we are. Today's list features a lot of customization – again – so be prepared for that. Otherwise, enjoy the day full of sales.

Rainbow Dash $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day Charlie's Planet $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days Invaders 2 (Wear OS) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days GoBotix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

