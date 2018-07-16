Historically, Black Friday might have been the best time of year to pick up that new TV or laptop, but Amazon's been pushing it's self-constructed Prime Day retail discount holiday since 2015 as a way to get your deal on a few months early. Some of the promotions are still a mystery, but a handful of the Prime member-exclusive deals have been revealed already, and some hardware is already on sale.
Amazon's first-party deals are already live ahead of Prime Day proper, which starts at 3PM Eastern Time and lasts for 36 hours. Parties interested in picking up an Echo or Kindle can save a good chunk of change:
- Amazon Cloud Cam - $59.99, originally $119.99 (50% off)
- Echo 2nd Gen - $69.99, originally $99.99 (30% off)
- Echo Dot - $29.99, originally $49.99 (40% off)
- Echo Look - $99.99, originally $199.99 (50% off)
- Echo Plus - $99.99, originally $149.99 (33% off)
- Echo Show - $129.99, originally $229.99 (43% off)
- Echo Spot - $99.99, originally $129.99 (23% off)
- Fire 7 - $29.99 originally $49.99 (40% off)
- Fire HD 10 - $99.99, originally $149.99 (33% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - $89.99, originally $129.99 (31% off)
- Fire HD 8 - $49.99, originally $79.99 (38% off)
- Fire TV 4k Ultra HD - $34.99, originally $69.99 (50% off)
- Fire TV Cube - $89.99, originally $119.99 (25% off)
- Fire TV Stick - $19.99, originally $39.99 (50% off)
- Kindle - $49.99, originally $79.99 (38% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite - $79.99, originally $119.99 (33% off)
- Refurb Echo 2nd Gen - $59.99, originally $79.99 (25% off)
- Refurb Echo Plus - $87.99, originally $129.99 (32% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro - $174, originally $249 (30% off)
- Toshiba 50" 4K TV w/Fire TV - $289.99, originally $399.99 (28% off)
Amazon frequently puts its first-party hardware on sale for pretty much any occasion, but many of these prices are better than even last year's Black Friday sales (by a small margin). The Paperwhite, for example, is $10 cheaper than it was last year, while the Echo Show is at an addition $50 discount.
Amazon has also announced the general details of some upcoming deals, such as clothing sales, discounts from Amazon's first-party brands, and hyperbolic best-case-scenario numbers for a wide variety of product categories. For those full details, check out the PR embedded below. And remember, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of these offers. Some have historically been Alexa-exclusive as well, so it might be a good idea to install the app if you don't want to miss out on any.
We'll be keeping track of upcoming items added to the sale once it begins in earnest, so be sure to check back later for our ongoing coverage, as well as individual killer deals we spot. In the meantime, you might want to consider picking up some Kindle or Echo hardware.
Press Release
Ready, Set, Save…Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2018 Deals
Prime Day starts at 12pm PT / 3pm ET on Monday, July 16 offering an epic day (and a half) of our best deals; Amazon device deals start now – 12am PT / 3am ET – save up to 50% on select Amazon devices
Prime Day will feature more than 140 Spotlight Deals in the U.S. – save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $19.99; up to 50% on apparel for the whole family from select Amazon brands, including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and more; and up to 40% on select outdoor toys, including select Nerf, Green Toys, and Radio Flyer products
Prime members can shop select deals in person at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop-Up locations, and Treasure Truck
July 16, 2018 03:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Prime Day (and a half) will kick off at 12pm PT / 3pm ET on Monday, July 16, offering 36 hours of deal shopping and, with more than one million deals worldwide, there’s something for everyone – from tech enthusiasts to home chefs to fashion lovers. Prime Day will feature double the deals on Amazon devices, which start now – 12 hours early – and offer the biggest savings yet on Alexa-enabled products like Echo, Fire TV, and Fire tablets, in addition to new categories from home security to Echo devices with screens. Anyone can shop and save this Prime Day by joining Prime or starting a free trial at amazon.com/primeday.
Prime Day (and a half) will kick off at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. Get a sneak peek of select deals. #PrimeDay
Find Shopping Inspiration and Shop Anywhere
To find what they love even faster, members can explore Prime Day deals organized by more than 40 of the most-shopped-for interests – from style and fashion to electronics, cooking, travel, and more. Prime members can shop for deals online, on the go via the Amazon App, or in person at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop-Up locations, and Treasure Truck. Plus, members can watch live Prime Day programming at amazon.com/primeday where hosts will reveal top deals, shopping tips, and trends during peak shopping times. In fact, members can shop featured products right there, as they’re watching.
Prime Day Deals Preview
Amazon continues to add more and more deals. This year, members will find more than one million deals worldwide – up from more than 100,000 just two years ago. In addition to limited-time Lightning Deals throughout the 36-hour event, Prime members in the U.S. will find more than 140 highly curated Spotlight Deals, which offer our deepest discounts on top brands and the most popular products. Below is a selection of deals members can expect to find on Prime Day.
Amazon Devices:
- Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get the best deal in Amazon Music history: Six months free of the premium music streaming service with purchase of select Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day
- Save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $19.99
- Save $110 on Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition, only $289.99
- Save $30 on Echo Spot, only $99.99
- Save $30 on Echo (Second Generation), only $69.99
- Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $59.99
- Save $100 on Echo Look, only $99.99
- Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $59.99
- Save $75 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $174
- Save $30 on Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa, only $49.99
- Save $30 on Fire HD 8 tablet and new Show Mode Charging Dock bundle, only $79.99
- Eligible Prime members get 10% back on select Amazon devices, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle, when they shop on Prime Day using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card
Amazon Brands:
- Save 30% on everyday essentials from AmazonFresh, Presto!, and Solimo
- Save up to 50% on apparel for the whole family, including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and more
- Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics items such as bedding, office products, cookware, and electronics accessories
- Save up to 30% on furniture and home décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam
Fashion:
- Save up to 50% on athleisure shoes for men and women from top-selling brands, including adidas, New Balance, and Puma
- Save up to 50% on activewear from top-selling brands, including Champion, Lacoste, Russell, and Puma
- Save up to 40% on select denim styles for kids from Levi’s and The Children’s Place
- Save up to 40% on select jeans for men and women from Hudson, NYDJ, and Lucky
Electronics:
- Premium brand 49-inch 4K Smart TV, only $438
- Premium brand 55-inch 4K Smart TV, only $478
- Premium brand 65-inch 4K Smart TV, only $649
- Save $300 on LG V35 ThinQ, a Prime Exclusive phone, only $599.99
- Save up to 30% on the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker
- Save on Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones, only $125
- Save on Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, only $98
- Save 50% on Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
- Save 25% on Nura Headphones
- Save up to 40% on select Micro SD/SD Cards and USBs
- Save up to 35% on select monitors, laptops, and routers
- Save up to 35% on PC gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories
- Save up to 30% on 3D printers
- Save $400 on the Jibo Robot
- Eligible Prime members get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio, and more on Prime Day when shopping with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card
Smart Home:
- Save up to 40% on select Smart Home products
- Save 40% or more on select Noon Home Smart Lighting products
- Save 30% or more on a smart sprinkler controller
- Save on Etekcity Wi-Fi Smart Plugs – works with Alexa
Home & Kitchen:
- Save up to 30% on select furniture, mattresses, and rugs
- Save 30% on select Kenmore refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers
- Save on wine fridges from Kalamera
- Save $100 on Opal Nugget Ice Maker
- Save 30% or more on Anova Sous Vides
- Save 30% on Coffee Gator
- Save over 30% on the Cricut Explore Air 2 Rose bundle
- Save up to 40% on select cat treats and supplies
Video Games:
- Save 25% on Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle + Rare Replay, only $229.99
- Save on Nintendo New 3DS XL – Super NES Edition with Super Mario Kart, only $149.99
- Save on Nintendo Switch Gaming Bundle, only $299.99
Toys, Books & Baby:
- Save up to 40% on select outdoor toys, including select Nerf, Green Toys, and Radio Flyer products
- Save up to 40% on select indoor toys, puzzles, and games, including select Play-Doh, Ravensburger, and Crayola products
- Save 30% on select products from Melissa and Doug
- Save 30% on select STEM toys, including select Anki, Osmo, and Sphero products
- Save up to 50% on select children's books
- Save up to 30% on select Fisher-Price baby products
Sports & Outdoor:
- Save 30% or more on select Coleman camping gear
- Save 30% on the Traeger Renegade Elite Grill
- Save 30% on Blackstone 36” 4-Burner Outdoor Griddle Station
- Save on the Lifestraw Personal Water Filter
Additional Deals from Across Amazon:
- IMDbPro: Save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro, only $95 – the lowest price ever
- Virtual Dash Buttons: Prime members receive an additional 15% off their first virtual Dash Button order
- Subscribe & Save: Prime members receive an additional 30% off their first Subscribe & Save subscription
Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses on Amazon
This Prime Day, members around the world can shop hundreds of thousands of deals from small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon. From Amazon Launchpad to Amazon Exclusives and Amazon Handmade, small and medium-sized businesses on Amazon are offering more deals than ever before. Some of these deals include:
- Save up to 50% on Tea Forte summer teas and accessories
- Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit
- Save on the AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit, only $54.99
- Save up to 40% on Petcube Bites Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser
- Save on Anker Powercore Power Banks
- Save up to 40% on toys and games from Mama Moon Boutique
- Save 20% or more on office products and furniture from Stand Steady
- Save 20% on select Amazon Handmade products from local artisans
- Save 20% on select Amazon Launchpad startup products
More Ways to Shop and Save this Prime Day
- Amazon App: Members can shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and set Watch a Deal alerts to start watching deals up to 6 hours before they are live. Prime members can also use the Amazon App to unlock additional discounts on select Prime Day deals. Simply open the app, tap on the camera icon, and try the AR View, Product Search, Barcode Scanner, or Package X-Ray feature to get an additional $5 off select Prime Day deals purchased through the app. Use these features every 6 hours throughout Prime Day for multiple $5 discounts.
- Alexa Shopping: Alexa makes it easy to find the best Prime Day deals. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Track your Prime Day orders with Alexa. Just ask, “Alexa, where’s my stuff?” or set up Alexa delivery notifications in the Alexa app.
- AmazonFresh: Prime members shopping AmazonFresh can stay cool this summer by stocking up on frozen treats, up to 30% off. Prime members can also take advantage of up to 30% off everyday groceries and household supplies, and free Honey Nut Cheerios, while supplies last. Plus, new and existing AmazonFresh customers can get $30 off their order of $100 or more.
- Whole Foods Market: Through July 17, Prime members who spend $10 in a single transaction in store and scan their Prime Code or provide their linked phone number at checkout will receive a $10 credit that can be used on Amazon during Prime Day. Plus, eligible Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardmembers will enjoy double the rewards – 10% back – when shopping at Whole Foods Market on up to a total of $400 in purchases. Prime members will also enjoy exclusive offers on select seasonal items like organic strawberries and Icelandic cod, and can shop Amazon device deals at select Whole Foods Market stores. Download the Whole Foods Market app and scan the Prime Code to start saving.
- Prime Now: Prime members can shop hundreds of Prime Day deals through Prime Now for delivery in as little as an hour. Save on home essentials, snacks, beverages, and more with exclusive deals. New to Prime Now? Prime members who have not yet tried Prime Now will receive $10 off their order before July 17 and get $10 to use towards a future order.
- Treasure Truck: Now available in 25 select cities, Treasure Truck is a new way for customers to shop this Prime Day. Customers can opt-in at amazon.com/TreasureTruck to receive notifications for special offers, order the item, and pick up at the truck on Prime Day. Look for the truck at various locations this Prime Day.
- Amazon Books and Amazon Pop-Up: Prime members can take advantage of Prime Day deals at 82 Amazon Books and Amazon Pop-Up locations in 21 states across the U.S. To find locations and hours, visit amazon.com/stores.
- Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can shop Prime Day deals, view their shopping cart, and place orders in Spanish. Preferred language settings can be updated in the Amazon App and on Amazon.com by clicking the 'globe' button located in the navigation bar at the top of the Amazon home screen. To date, millions of customers have chosen Spanish as their preferred language to shop on Amazon.com and in the Amazon App.
- Amazon Prime Credit Cards: Cardmembers can enjoy 5% back on all their Prime Day purchases when shopping with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or the Amazon Prime Store Card.
Every Day Made Better with Prime
Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 8,000 cities and towns, two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
