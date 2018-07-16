Ready, Set, Save…Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2018 Deals

Prime Day starts at 12pm PT / 3pm ET on Monday, July 16 offering an epic day (and a half) of our best deals; Amazon device deals start now – 12am PT / 3am ET – save up to 50% on select Amazon devices

Prime Day will feature more than 140 Spotlight Deals in the U.S. – save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $19.99; up to 50% on apparel for the whole family from select Amazon brands, including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and more; and up to 40% on select outdoor toys, including select Nerf, Green Toys, and Radio Flyer products

Prime members can shop select deals in person at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop-Up locations, and Treasure Truck

July 16, 2018 03:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Prime Day (and a half) will kick off at 12pm PT / 3pm ET on Monday, July 16, offering 36 hours of deal shopping and, with more than one million deals worldwide, there’s something for everyone – from tech enthusiasts to home chefs to fashion lovers. Prime Day will feature double the deals on Amazon devices, which start now – 12 hours early – and offer the biggest savings yet on Alexa-enabled products like Echo, Fire TV, and Fire tablets, in addition to new categories from home security to Echo devices with screens. Anyone can shop and save this Prime Day by joining Prime or starting a free trial at amazon.com/primeday.

Prime Day (and a half) will kick off at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. Get a sneak peek of select deals. #PrimeDay

Tweet this

Find Shopping Inspiration and Shop Anywhere

To find what they love even faster, members can explore Prime Day deals organized by more than 40 of the most-shopped-for interests – from style and fashion to electronics, cooking, travel, and more. Prime members can shop for deals online, on the go via the Amazon App, or in person at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop-Up locations, and Treasure Truck. Plus, members can watch live Prime Day programming at amazon.com/primeday where hosts will reveal top deals, shopping tips, and trends during peak shopping times. In fact, members can shop featured products right there, as they’re watching.

Prime Day Deals Preview

Amazon continues to add more and more deals. This year, members will find more than one million deals worldwide – up from more than 100,000 just two years ago. In addition to limited-time Lightning Deals throughout the 36-hour event, Prime members in the U.S. will find more than 140 highly curated Spotlight Deals, which offer our deepest discounts on top brands and the most popular products. Below is a selection of deals members can expect to find on Prime Day.

Amazon Devices:

Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get the best deal in Amazon Music history: Six months free of the premium music streaming service with purchase of select Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day

Save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $19.99

Save $110 on Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition, only $289.99

Save $30 on Echo Spot, only $99.99

Save $30 on Echo (Second Generation), only $69.99

Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $59.99

Save $100 on Echo Look, only $99.99

Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $59.99

Save $75 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $174

Save $30 on Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa, only $49.99

Save $30 on Fire HD 8 tablet and new Show Mode Charging Dock bundle, only $79.99

Eligible Prime members get 10% back on select Amazon devices, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle, when they shop on Prime Day using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card

Amazon Brands:

Save 30% on everyday essentials from AmazonFresh, Presto!, and Solimo

Save up to 50% on apparel for the whole family, including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and more

Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics items such as bedding, office products, cookware, and electronics accessories

Save up to 30% on furniture and home décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam

Fashion:

Save up to 50% on athleisure shoes for men and women from top-selling brands, including adidas, New Balance, and Puma

Save up to 50% on activewear from top-selling brands, including Champion, Lacoste, Russell, and Puma

Save up to 40% on select denim styles for kids from Levi’s and The Children’s Place

Save up to 40% on select jeans for men and women from Hudson, NYDJ, and Lucky

Electronics:

Premium brand 49-inch 4K Smart TV, only $438

Premium brand 55-inch 4K Smart TV, only $478

Premium brand 65-inch 4K Smart TV, only $649

Save $300 on LG V35 ThinQ, a Prime Exclusive phone, only $599.99

Save up to 30% on the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker

Save on Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones, only $125

Save on Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, only $98

Save 50% on Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Save 25% on Nura Headphones

Save up to 40% on select Micro SD/SD Cards and USBs

Save up to 35% on select monitors, laptops, and routers

Save up to 35% on PC gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories

Save up to 30% on 3D printers

Save $400 on the Jibo Robot

Eligible Prime members get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio, and more on Prime Day when shopping with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card

Smart Home:

Save up to 40% on select Smart Home products

Save 40% or more on select Noon Home Smart Lighting products

Save 30% or more on a smart sprinkler controller

Save on Etekcity Wi-Fi Smart Plugs – works with Alexa

Home & Kitchen:

Save up to 30% on select furniture, mattresses, and rugs

Save 30% on select Kenmore refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers

Save on wine fridges from Kalamera

Save $100 on Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save 30% or more on Anova Sous Vides

Save 30% on Coffee Gator

Save over 30% on the Cricut Explore Air 2 Rose bundle

Save up to 40% on select cat treats and supplies

Video Games:

Save 25% on Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle + Rare Replay, only $229.99

Save on Nintendo New 3DS XL – Super NES Edition with Super Mario Kart, only $149.99

Save on Nintendo Switch Gaming Bundle, only $299.99

Toys, Books & Baby:

Save up to 40% on select outdoor toys, including select Nerf, Green Toys, and Radio Flyer products

Save up to 40% on select indoor toys, puzzles, and games, including select Play-Doh, Ravensburger, and Crayola products

Save 30% on select products from Melissa and Doug

Save 30% on select STEM toys, including select Anki, Osmo, and Sphero products

Save up to 50% on select children's books

Save up to 30% on select Fisher-Price baby products

Sports & Outdoor:

Save 30% or more on select Coleman camping gear

Save 30% on the Traeger Renegade Elite Grill

Save 30% on Blackstone 36” 4-Burner Outdoor Griddle Station

Save on the Lifestraw Personal Water Filter

Additional Deals from Across Amazon:

IMDbPro: Save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro, only $95 – the lowest price ever

Virtual Dash Buttons: Prime members receive an additional 15% off their first virtual Dash Button order

Subscribe & Save: Prime members receive an additional 30% off their first Subscribe & Save subscription

Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses on Amazon

This Prime Day, members around the world can shop hundreds of thousands of deals from small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon. From Amazon Launchpad to Amazon Exclusives and Amazon Handmade, small and medium-sized businesses on Amazon are offering more deals than ever before. Some of these deals include:

Save up to 50% on Tea Forte summer teas and accessories

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit

Save on the AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit, only $54.99

Save up to 40% on Petcube Bites Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser

Save on Anker Powercore Power Banks

Save up to 40% on toys and games from Mama Moon Boutique

Save 20% or more on office products and furniture from Stand Steady

Save 20% on select Amazon Handmade products from local artisans

Save 20% on select Amazon Launchpad startup products

More Ways to Shop and Save this Prime Day

Amazon App: Members can shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and set Watch a Deal alerts to start watching deals up to 6 hours before they are live. Prime members can also use the Amazon App to unlock additional discounts on select Prime Day deals. Simply open the app, tap on the camera icon, and try the AR View, Product Search, Barcode Scanner, or Package X-Ray feature to get an additional $5 off select Prime Day deals purchased through the app. Use these features every 6 hours throughout Prime Day for multiple $5 discounts.

Alexa Shopping: Alexa makes it easy to find the best Prime Day deals. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Track your Prime Day orders with Alexa. Just ask, “Alexa, where’s my stuff?” or set up Alexa delivery notifications in the Alexa app.

AmazonFresh: Prime members shopping AmazonFresh can stay cool this summer by stocking up on frozen treats, up to 30% off. Prime members can also take advantage of up to 30% off everyday groceries and household supplies, and free Honey Nut Cheerios, while supplies last. Plus, new and existing AmazonFresh customers can get $30 off their order of $100 or more.

Whole Foods Market: Through July 17, Prime members who spend $10 in a single transaction in store and scan their Prime Code or provide their linked phone number at checkout will receive a $10 credit that can be used on Amazon during Prime Day. Plus, eligible Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardmembers will enjoy double the rewards – 10% back – when shopping at Whole Foods Market on up to a total of $400 in purchases. Prime members will also enjoy exclusive offers on select seasonal items like organic strawberries and Icelandic cod, and can shop Amazon device deals at select Whole Foods Market stores. Download the Whole Foods Market app and scan the Prime Code to start saving.

Prime Now: Prime members can shop hundreds of Prime Day deals through Prime Now for delivery in as little as an hour. Save on home essentials, snacks, beverages, and more with exclusive deals. New to Prime Now? Prime members who have not yet tried Prime Now will receive $10 off their order before July 17 and get $10 to use towards a future order.

Treasure Truck: Now available in 25 select cities, Treasure Truck is a new way for customers to shop this Prime Day. Customers can opt-in at amazon.com/TreasureTruck to receive notifications for special offers, order the item, and pick up at the truck on Prime Day. Look for the truck at various locations this Prime Day.

Amazon Books and Amazon Pop-Up: Prime members can take advantage of Prime Day deals at 82 Amazon Books and Amazon Pop-Up locations in 21 states across the U.S. To find locations and hours, visit amazon.com/stores.

Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can shop Prime Day deals, view their shopping cart, and place orders in Spanish. Preferred language settings can be updated in the Amazon App and on Amazon.com by clicking the 'globe' button located in the navigation bar at the top of the Amazon home screen. To date, millions of customers have chosen Spanish as their preferred language to shop on Amazon.com and in the Amazon App.

Amazon Prime Credit Cards: Cardmembers can enjoy 5% back on all their Prime Day purchases when shopping with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or the Amazon Prime Store Card.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 8,000 cities and towns, two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.

Media Hotline

[email protected]

www.amazon.com/pr