It only started out three years ago, as a celebration of Amazon's 20th birthday, but Prime Day has now turned into the summer's biggest day for deals. With plenty of other retailers now joining in to grab a slice of the lucrative pie, the discounts are even beginning to rival those we see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Prime Day is underway across the United Kingdom, where deals started at 12:00 today and run until the end of Tuesday 17th — a full 36 hours. Stock will be limited, and certain offers are also subject to time limits, so you'd do well to get in quick if there are deals you want to take advantage of. To give you a helping hand, here are some of the best Prime Day discounts on Amazon.co.uk.
Amazon devices
Echo
- Echo Dot - £29.99 (£20 off, plus an extra £10 off if you buy two)
- Echo - £59.99 (£30 off)
- Echo Plus - £79.99 (£60 off)
- Echo Spot - £89.99 (£30 off)
- Echo Show - £99.99 (that's a whopping £100 off)
- Echo Buttons (2-pack) - £14.99 (£5 off)
Fire
- Fire TV Stick - £24.99 (£15 off)
- Fire TV (4K Ultra HD) - £39.99 (£30 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet
- Fire 7 Tablet
- Bonus bundle: Fire TV Stick with Echo Dot - £49.98 (£40 off)
Kindle
- Kindle Oasis
- 8GB WiFi - £179.99 (£50 off)
- 32GB WiFi - £209.99 (£50 off)
- 32GB WiFi + Free 3G - £259.99 (£50 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite -
- With special offers and sponsored screensavers:
- WiFi Only - £74.99 (£35 off)
- WiFi + Free 3G - £134.99 (£35 off)
- Without:
- WiFi Only - £84.99 (£35 off)
- WiFi + Free 3G - £144.99 (£35 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (with special offers, leather cover, and Powerfast 9W Adapter) - £102.97 (£55 off)
- With special offers and sponsored screensavers:
Mobile
Phones
- Moto G6 - £199.99 (£39.01 off)
- Moto G6 Play - £135.99 (£44 off)
- Huawei P20 Lite - £209.99 (£120 off)
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact - £399 (£130 off)
- Honor View 10 - £339.99 (£110 off)
Tablets
- Huawei MediaPad T3 8 - £79.99 (£60 off)
- Huawei MediaPad M3 10 Lite - £174.99 (£95 off)
- Huawei MediaPad M5 8 - £214.99 (£95 off)
- Huawei MediaPad M5 10 - £263.99 (£106 off)
Smartwatches
- Huawei Watch 2 Classic - £207.00 (£152 off)
- Huawei Watch 2 Sport 4G - £182.99 (£137 off)
- Huawei Watch 2 Sport - £149.99 (£130 off)
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic - £199.99 (£150 off)
- Samsung Gear Sport - £199.99 (£99.01 off)
- Fossil Q Explorist - £145.00 (£93.45 off)
- Fossil Q Venture - £145 (£114 off)
- Fossil Q Venture Gold - £155 (£124 off)
Computing
A Chromebook
- ASUS Chromebook C202 - £99 (£100 off)
Storage
- Samsung 1TB Portable SSD - £229.60 (£127.80 off)
- Seagate 5TB Portable Hard Drive - £94.99 (£21.49 off)
- Seagate 6TB Hard Drive - £89.99 (£40 off)
- LaCie 1TB Rugged Portable Hard Drive - £53.99 (£53.83 off)
Smart Home
Thermostats
- Hive Active Heating Thermostat - £109.99 (£69.01 off)
- Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat - £138.99 (£110 off)
Hubs and plugs
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control, Hub, and App - £129 (£150.99 off)
- TP-LINK WiFi Smart Plug - £17.49 (£12.50 off)
- Hive Active Smart Plug - £24.99 (£14.01 off)
Security
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 - £124.99 (£54.01 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Chime bundle - £149 (£59 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro Kit with Chime and Transformer - £149 (£90 off)
- Ring Spotlight Camera (wired) - £139 (£60 off)
- Ring Spotlight Camera (battery) - £139 (£60 off)
- Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wired Home Security Camera - £99.99 (£70 off)
- Netgear Arlo Pro 2 (2 Camera) Security System - £398.99 (£171 off)
Audio
Headphones
- Nuraphone Wireless Headphones with Earbuds - £261.75 (£87.25 off)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation - £89.99 (£90 off)
- B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones - £114 (£135 off)
- B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earphones - £175 (£94 off)
- Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds - £105.99 (£94 off)
Speakers
- Buy a Bose speaker, get a free Echo Dot
- Sony SRS-XB21 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker - £52.49 (£47.51 off)
- B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker - £124 (£105 off)
- UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Waterproof Speakers (2-pack) - £79 (£90.99 off, currently £59 for one)
- UE Blast WiFi/Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker - £89 (£110.99 off)
- UE Megablast WiFi/Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker - £129 (£140.99 off)
One last thing...
- Nvidia SHIELD TV
- With remote and controller - £149.99 (£40 off)
- With remote only - £134.99 (£45 off)
There are tons of other deals on TVs, monitors, memory cards, cables, battery packs, and a whole lot more, so be sure to check out everything Prime Day 2018 has to offer.
