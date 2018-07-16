Article Contents
Prime Day is in full swing, but it can be hard to keep track of all the different sales happening. Even a few third-party retailers seem to be trying to divert a bit of that attention to themselves with their own promotions. To make things a bit easier for our readers, we're keeping track of all the stuff that we spot together in one place, right here.
American Express cardholders should also be aware of this promotion, which can be combined with some of the discounted merchandise below for an extra 20% off, up to a $100 discount.
Like always, we do our best to make a comparison to real prices, rather than just the ridiculously inflated advertised discount or MSRP, so this list (ideally) shouldn't have anything on it that was marked up only to be discounted. We're comparing things to real-world historical numbers. It's a lot more work for us (read: me), but it's better for you.
Also note: All items are sold from Amazon unless otherwise specified.
Let's get started.
Phones
- Essential PH-1
- Our review. TL;DR: Mediocre camera, good stock software, has a notch, no headphone jack, input jank, signal woes on some carriers.
- $250, originally $465 ($215 off)
- Can be combined with Amazon's Amex Membership Rewards Promotion with points for a larger discount.
- LG G7 ThinQ and V35 Project Fi service credit (Project Fi)
- $300 service credit with pre-order and activation
- Huawei Mate SE - $219, originally $249-229 ($30-10 off)
- Huawei Honor 7X - $169.99, originally $199 ($30 off)
- Nokia 2 - $79.20, originally $100-90ish (~$20 off)
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro - $499.99, originally $549.99 ($50 off)
- Razer Phone Limited Green Logo Edition - $524.25, originally $699 (~$175 off)
- Note, the standard edition starts at $599 for discount comparison.
- ASUS ZenFone Max Plus - $149, originally $229-199 ($70-50 off)
- ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom - $249, originally $309-229 ($60 to $-20 off)
- Huawei Honor View10 - $399.99, originally $499 ($100 off)
- "Certified Pre-owned" Samsung Galaxy S7 - $220, originally $360 ($140 off)
- Sony Xperia XZ1 - $379.99, originally $499-409 ($120-30 off)
- Moto Z2 Force - $350 off via monthly installments on a carrier plan at Best Buy
- LG G7 ThinQ - $250 off via monthly installments on a Sprint plan at Best Buy
- Moto X4 - $199, originally $279 ($80 off)
- LG V35 ThinQ - $599.99, original MSRP $899.99
Tablets & Chromebooks
- Fire 7 Tablet
- Fire HD 10
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - $89.99, originally $129.99 (31% off)
- Fire HD 8
- Kindle
- With special offers - $49.99, originally $79.99-59.99 ($30-10 off)
- Without special offers - $69.99, originally $99.99-79.99 ($30-10 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite
- With special offers
- Wi-Fi - $79.99, originally $119.99-99.99 ($40-20 off)
- Wi-Fi + Cellular - $149.99, originally $189.99-169.99 ($40-20 off)
- Without special offers
- Wi-Fi - $99.99, originally $139.99-119.99 ($40-20 off)
- Wi-Fi + Cellular - $164.99, originally $209.99-189.99 ($45-25 off)
- With special offers
- Acer R11 - $199, original MSRP $279 (Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Kids Tablet 7" - $59.99, original MSRP $149.99 (Best Buy)
- Acer Chromebook 14 - $199, typically $250-240 ($50-40 off)
- Acer Chromebook 15 - $314.99, typically $350 ($35 off)
- Acer Chromebook R 13 - $315, typically $370-340 ($55-25 off)
- Acer Chromebook 11 - $139.99, typically $200-189 ($60-50 off)
- ASUS C213SA Chromebook Flip - $249.99, typically $350-300 ($100-50 off)
- ASUS C101 Chromebook Flip - $229, typically $290-270 ($60-40 off)
- ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip - $399, typically $469-439 ($70-40 off)
- Google Pixelbook
- i5 8GB/128GB - $749, originally $999-899, but previously as low as $749 ($250-0 off)
- i5 7GB/256GB - $949, originally $1,199-1,099, but previously as low as $949 ($250-0 off)
- i7 16GB/512GB - $1,399, originally $1,649-$1,549, but previously as low as $1,399 ($250-0 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7" - $399.99, typically $550-437 ($150-$38 off)
Smart Speakers & Home Automation/Security
- Amazon Cloud Cam - $59.99, originally $119.99-99.99 ($60-30 off)
- Echo 2nd Gen - $69.99, originally $99.99-79.99 ($30-10 off)
- Echo Dot - $29.99, originally $49.99-34.99 ($20-5 off)
- Echo Look - $99.99, originally $199.99 ($100 off)
- Echo Plus - $99.99, originally $149.99 ($50 off)
- Echo Show - $129.99, originally $229.99-149.99 ($100-20 off)
- Echo Spot - $99.99, originally $129.99-109.99 ($30-10 off)
- Echo Buttons - $14.99, originally $20 ($5 off)
- Refurb Echo 2nd Gen - $59.99, originally $79.99 (25% off)
- Refurb Echo Plus - $87.99, originally $129.99 (32% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro - $174, originally $249-209ish ($75-35 off)
- Arlo Pro 4-camera system - $649.99, original MSRP $799.99 (Best Buy)
- Etekcity 2-pack Voltson Wi-Fi Smart Plugs - $25.49, typically $37-27 ($10-1 off)
- Insignia Voice smart Bluetooth speaker/clock with Google Assistant - $29.99, original MSRP $99.99 (Best Buy)
- Insignia Voice smart Bluetooth speaker/clock with Google Assitant (bigger or something) - $49.99, original MSRP $149.99 (Best Buy)
- ecobee3 Smart Thermostat & 3 room sensors - $199.99, typically $219 ($20 off)
- Blink Indoor Security Camera, 1 camera kit - $69.99, typically $99-79 ($30-10 off)
- Blink XT Security Camera, 1 camera kit - $75 , typically $129-103 ($54-28 off)
- abode Essentials Starter Kit - $229, typically $279-249 ($50-20 off)
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Dimmer switch two-pack - $119.90, typically $159 ($40 off)
- First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound smart smoke/carbon monoxide detector w/Alexa - $199.99, typically $249 ($50 off)
- Noon Smart Lighting Starter Kit - $245, typically $450-350 ($205-100 off)
TVs and other living room devices
- Toshiba 50" 4K TV w/Fire TV - $289.99, originally $399.99 ($110 off)
- Fire TV 4k Ultra HD - $34.99, originally $69.99-49.99 ($35-15 off)
- Fire TV Cube - $89.99, originally $119.99 ($30 off)
- Fire TV Stick - $19.99, originally $39.99-29.99 ($20-10 off)
- Shield TV
- With remote - $139, originally $179.99 ($40 off) (May not be live yet)
- With remote and controller, $179.99, originally ~199.99 ($20 off)
- Google Chromecast - $25, originally $35 ($10 off) (Best Buy)
- Google Chromecast Ultra - $49.99, originally $69.99 ($20 off) (Best Buy)
- SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner - $99.99, original MSRP $149.99 (Best Buy)
- SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner - $69.99, original MSRP $99.99 (Best Buy)
- Logitech Harmony Ultimate - $99.99, original MSRP $179.99 (Best Buy)
Accessories
- DJI Mavic Pro - $799, originally $999 ($200 off) (DJI Store)
- DJI Mavic Pro Fly More Combo - $999, originally $1,299 ($300 off) (DJI Store)
- DJI Spark Fly More Combo - $499, originally $549 ($150 off) (DJI Store)
- HTC Vive Pro HMD - $50 Amazon GC, $50 Viveport GC, two months Viveport Subscription w/purchase (~$115 value)
- Google WiFi 1-pack - $99, originally ~$110 ($10 off)
- Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-pack - $399.99, original MSRP $479.99 (Best Buy)
- Anker PowerCore 26800mAh battery - $49.59, originally $56.87 ($7 off) (LIGHTNING DEAL)
- Anker 5-port 40W USB charger - $17.19, typically 22.99 (~$6 off) (LIGHTNING DEAL)
- Aukey 10000mAh battery - $15.74, originally $20.99 (~$4 off) (LIGHTNING DEAL)
- Arnova 900W Bluetooth Sous Vide - $69.99, typically ~$129 ($60 off)
- Samsung Qi Fast Charger (2018 Edition) - $29.99, typically $69-48 ($40-18 off)
- Fitbit Alta HR
- Black, Small - $89.95, originally $149-119 ($60-30 off)
- Black, Large - $89.95, originally $149-119 ($60-30 off)
- Black, X-Large - $89.95, originally $149-119 ($60-30 off)
- Blue-Gray, Small - $89.95, originally $149-119 ($60-30 off)
- Blue-Gray, Large - $89.95, originally $149-119 ($60-30 off)
- Netgear Orbi Mesh 3-pack - $219, typically $300-280 ($80-60 off)
