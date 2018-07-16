Prime Day is in full swing, but it can be hard to keep track of all the different sales happening. Even a few third-party retailers seem to be trying to divert a bit of that attention to themselves with their own promotions. To make things a bit easier for our readers, we're keeping track of all the stuff that we spot together in one place, right here.

American Express cardholders should also be aware of this promotion, which can be combined with some of the discounted merchandise below for an extra 20% off, up to a $100 discount.

Like always, we do our best to make a comparison to real prices, rather than just the ridiculously inflated advertised discount or MSRP, so this list (ideally) shouldn't have anything on it that was marked up only to be discounted. We're comparing things to real-world historical numbers. It's a lot more work for us (read: me), but it's better for you.

Also note: All items are sold from Amazon unless otherwise specified.

Let's get started.

Phones

Tablets & Chromebooks

Smart Speakers & Home Automation/Security

TVs and other living room devices