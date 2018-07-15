HP launched the world's first detachable Chrome OS 2-in-1 back in April, and it went on sale the following month. The Chromebook x2 normally costs $599 with the keyboard dock and stylus included, but now you can get it for $569.99 - a $30 reduction in price.

The Chromebook x2 is equipped with an Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It has a 12.3-inch 2400x1600 display, with an aspect ratio of 4:3. For connectivity, you get two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, a headphone/microphone jack combo, a microSD card slot, 802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. The screen can be detached from the keyboard, turning it into a Chrome OS tablet.

