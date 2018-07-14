The Nokia 2 was released near the end of last year, as HMD's first sub-$100 Android device. That spot has now been taken by the new Nokia 1, which means prices for last year's phone have started to drop. Now you can buy the Nokia 2 for $79.99 on Amazon, an all-time low.

As for specifictations, the Nokia 2 has a Snapdragon 212 processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. There's a microSD card, in the (likely) event you need more space. The display is a 5-inch 720p LCD with Gorilla Glass 3. The phone's main selling point is the large 4,100mAh battery. There's also a headphone jack - you can't take that for granted these days.

You can buy the Nokia 2 from Amazon at the source link below. Only the black color is on sale, unfortunately.