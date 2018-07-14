If you weren't aware, Logitech has a line of universal remotes under the 'Harmony' name. In addition to controlling TVs/media centers/game consoles, they can also manage a wide range of smart home devices. It even has direct integration with Google Assistant, so you can ask a Google Home to control devices managed by Harmony (like switching the channel on your TV).

Right now, the Harmony Ultimate is $119.99 at Best Buy, which is an all-time low. The remote has a color touch screen with vibration feedback and motion-activated backlit buttons. This isn't the latest Harmony remote, but it's still a good price for all the functionality you get. Android and iOS apps are also available, so you can use your phone as the remote.

The Harmony devices use their own hubs for communicating with smart home devices, so keep that in mind if you plan on buying one. A full list of supported devices can be found here. You can buy the remote from the source link below.