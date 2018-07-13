As everyone is well aware of by now, TWRP is by far and away the most popular custom recovery for Android devices today. It covers a huge variety of phones and tablets, and more are constantly being added. This time around, the additions include the Sony Xperia X and X Compact, Moto E4, US unlocked LG G5, and more.

Without further ado, here's the list (with download links):

LG G5 - US unlocked (rs988)

Motorola Moto E4 (woods)

Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 (a3y17lte)

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (on5xelte)

Sony Xperia X (suzu)

Sony Xperia X Compact (kugo)

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (jason)

Like always, you can download the appropriate TWRP for your device via the links above or the official TWRP app below. If you do use TWRP often and plan on updating it, the TWRP app should definitely be installed on your phone or tablet.