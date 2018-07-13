Back in April, Motorola announced six phones on the same day - three with the G6 nameplate, and three with the E5 name. Apparently that wasn't enough, though, because Motorola has just announced a Moto E5 Play Android Go edition. And confusingly enough, it doesn't appear to share much with the standard Moto E5 Play.
While the E5 Play has a 5.2" 720p screen in a 16:9 aspect ratio, the E5 Play Android Go (why couldn't they just call it "Moto E5 Go"?) comes with a 5.3" screen of unknown resolution in an 18:9 ratio. And while the standard Play has 2GB of RAM, we're assuming that the Go model has 1GB given that's the limit for Android Go devices. The two still share the same basic design, though, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor (underneath the Moto logo), an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera with flash.
The E5 Play Android Go will be available in European and Latin American markets starting tomorrow, July 14th. One Motorola source says that the Go will start at €109, though a UK source tells us that it'll start at £69 for prepaid versions and £89 for SIM-only models at O2, EE, Three, Carphone Warehouse, Tesco, Amazon, and Argos. You'll have a choice between black and gold.
moto e5 play: Performance and Protection
with Android™ Oreo™ (Go edition)
UK – 13TH July 2018
Our moto e family is growing again. With moto e5 play1 with Android™ Oreo™ (Go edition), our commitment to creating smartphones with the features you want at a price you can afford continues. Enjoy a smartphone that delivers a worry-free experience and the performance, protection and value you want.
The Best of Android Oreo
With Android™ Oreo™ (Go edition), moto e5 play offers peace of mind, powerful performance and protection. Get the most from your smartphone with fewer pre-installed apps, smaller app sizes and more storage while a built-in data saver helps manage your usage.
Designed for You
Packed into a compact design, the 5.3" Max Vision display gives you an expansive view while the 18:9 aspect ratio helps you see more at a glance. Don’t bother with a passcode. Just touch the fingerprint reader to wake up and unlock your moto e5 play instantly or to lock it back up again. The reader is discreetly located within the phone’s Motorola logo, so you hardly know it’s there until you use it.
Take Your Best Shot
Using autofocus technology, the 8 MP rear-facing camera focuses in an instant, so you don’t miss a thing. And let’s not forget selfies. moto e5 play features a 5 MP selfie camera with its own flash, so you’re always seen in the best light.
Availability and Pricing
The moto e5 play will be available from the 14th July 2018 in colour variations of black and gold at the following stockist; O.2, E.E, Three, Carphone Warehouse, Tesco, Amazon and Argos. Pricing starts at £69 for pre-pay or £89 for SIM only.
