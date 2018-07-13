moto e5 play: Performance and Protection

with Android™ Oreo™ (Go edition)

UK – 13TH July 2018

Our moto e family is growing again. With moto e5 play1 with Android™ Oreo™ (Go edition), our commitment to creating smartphones with the features you want at a price you can afford continues. Enjoy a smartphone that delivers a worry-free experience and the performance, protection and value you want.

The Best of Android Oreo

With Android™ Oreo™ (Go edition) , moto e5 play offers peace of mind, powerful performance and protection. Get the most from your smartphone with fewer pre-installed apps, smaller app sizes and more storage while a built-in data saver helps manage your usage.

Designed for You

Packed into a compact design, the 5.3" Max Vision display gives you an expansive view while the 18:9 aspect ratio helps you see more at a glance. Don’t bother with a passcode. Just touch the fingerprint reader to wake up and unlock your moto e5 play instantly or to lock it back up again. The reader is discreetly located within the phone’s Motorola logo, so you hardly know it’s there until you use it.

Take Your Best Shot

Using autofocus technology, the 8 MP rear-facing camera focuses in an instant, so you don’t miss a thing. And let’s not forget selfies. moto e5 play features a 5 MP selfie camera with its own flash, so you’re always seen in the best light.

Availability and Pricing

The moto e5 play will be available from the 14th July 2018 in colour variations of black and gold at the following stockist; O.2, E.E, Three, Carphone Warehouse, Tesco, Amazon and Argos. Pricing starts at £69 for pre-pay or £89 for SIM only.

