The V-MODA Crossfade Wireless is an awesome set of headphones that we recommended even at its MSRP of $299.99 back in 2016. It may not be the latest and greatest out there anymore, with the Crossfade 2 Wireless replacing it, but it's dropped a ton in price. The original Crossfade Wireless can now be had for just $129.99, a whopping $170 off MSRP, on Amazon.

$129.99 gets you a lot of bang for your buck. The Crossfade Wireless features multipoint device pairing, 50mm drivers, 12-hour battery life, and even custom shields if you want to mix things up. Sound, volume, and isolation are all excellent, though these are a little bass-heavy.

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen, and the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon. We actually planned to post this yesterday when it was at $145, but this $129.99 price makes it even better. We're not sure how long this will last, so hit the source link below to pick a pair up before the price goes back up.