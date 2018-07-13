We've seen deal after deal after deal on Google's donut-sized smart speaker, the Google Home Mini, and they just keep coming. The latest: just about any order of $119 or more on eBay will net you a free Mini in one of two colors.

The online retailer offered a similar freebie deal in May, but this one doesn't require as large a purchase. To get your speaker, just add items that total up to $119 (anything except paper money, coins, or a few other excluded items) and the Mini to your cart. You'll also have to enter promo code PMINI4FREE to get the discount. You can pick either light gray (chalk) or dark gray (charcoal); sorry, coral fans.

Bear in mind that you do have to order your speaker from Google's official listing. If, after the million discounts and freebie offers we've seen on it, you still don't have a Google Home Mini, now would be a good time. The offer is good until tomorrow, July 14, at midnight Pacific.