Southwest seems to be updating its Android app with increasing frequency. In March, the airline added, among other features, fingerprint login support. Now the Southwest Airlines app is getting another notable feature: it can schedule a Lyft to pick you up in time for your flight.
The update also adds the ability to book international flights from the app, but assuming you travel domestic more often than not, Lyft integration is probably the marquee feature here.
- Book a Lyft ride! Now you can request a ride though Lyft without skipping a beat.
- To experience Lyft during your day of travel, make sure you are logged-in to the Southwest app and your Rapid Rewards® number is associated with your upcoming trip.
- Enhance your Lyft experience with estimated arrival time to the airport and estimated cost by opting-in to location services.
- International destinations can now be booked in the app! Grab your passport and don’t forget your phone!
It's a clever idea, although if you have to open an app to call a ride from Lyft, couldn't it just be the Lyft app? Still, the option can't hurt. You can snag the update from the Play Store now.
Developer: Southwest Airlines
Price: Free
